Bodega Releases Deluxe Edition Of 'Brand On The Run'

(The Syndicate) NYC's cultural commentators BODEGA have released Brand On The Run, the deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2024 album, Our Brand Could Be Yr Life, via Chrysalis Records. Bodega recently completed a month-long, largely sold-out tour of the EU/UK and will celebrate Brand On The Run with a hometown performance, November 14 @ Brooklyn Made.
The expanded edition features seven tracks, four previously unreleased tracks plus three limited edition b-sides, including the propulsive "Listen w/ Yr Eyes," and "Cry When Yr Young," a cover from the defunct New York band Milk Dick, Ben Hozie and Nikki Belfiglio played regularly in their early days as Bodega Bay.
Hozie notes, "Like 'Our Brand', this collection explores the existential crisis that comes with a life devoted to underground rock music. To complement our dissection of underground rock mythos, we explore various genres such as Madchester ("Myrtle Parade"), shoegaze ("Music Hall of Williamsburg"), jangle pop ("Adaptation Of The Truth About Marie"), no wave ("N.A.S.S."), post-punk ('Listen w/ yr eyes'), and glam ("Cultural Consumer IV")."
Our Brand Could Be Yr Life was released this past April garnering praise from Paste, Brooklyn Vegan, The FADER, Rolling Stone, Mojo, DIY, amongst many others. The band has kept up a relentless touring schedule throughout 2024, previewing the record at seven unofficial SXSW parties, before a tour of North America, and the first of two EU/UK runs.
In addition, BODEGA launched a podcast this summer, ATM: BODEGA AT THIS MOMENT, a deep dive behind the music and philosophy of the NYC art rock band. Hozie, aka BODEGA BEN, breaks down each track from Our Brand Could Be Yr Life, exploring the theme of the record: the current state of underground rock music. Together with guests and friends including Bodega Bay members and current collaborators, they dissect the story behind the music.
Live Dates:
11/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
01/04 - Bognor Regis, UK @ Rockaway Beach
