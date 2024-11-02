B.U.G. Antman Has 'Meltdown' With New Single

(Warner) Emerging out of Atlanta with an incomparable signature style, buzzing hip-hop phenomenon B.U.G. Antman drops a brand new single entitled "Meltdown," that is streaming now.
From the jump, he asserts himself as an outlier similar to a comic book anti-hero. Powered by an off-kilter beat, whistles pierce through the propulsive production as Antman threads together melodic and unpredictable bars.
B.U.G. Antman crawled his way to the forefront of the new Atlanta scene with a larger-than-life personality, outsized charisma, and otherworldly talent. He developed a signature vision across Goats On a Cliff [2020], Trap Infested [2023], and I See Colors [2023]. This year, he accelerated his rise with "Over Knees," "Phone on Private," and the BUG EP. Not to mention, an imporessive On The Radar in-studio performance, popping off as a fan favorite.
