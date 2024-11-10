B.U.G. Antman Has Surreal 'Meltdown' With New Video

.

(Warner) Buzzing hip-hop phenomenon B.U.G. Antman shares the bold music video for his new single "Meltdown." The clip embodies his ethereal and vibrant vision on-screen. Each image practically implants itself in your mind's eye, jumping from a crystal-clear closeup of a picnic basket overrun by ants to a psychedelic tapestry of busted-up pickup trucks.

Between tight shots of B.U.G. Antman's grill, the sunny outdoor setting belies the enticing darkness just beneath the surface's jarring and jagged veneer. It serves as the perfect visual companion to this bold banger.

B.U.G. Antman crawled his way to the forefront of the new Atlanta scene with a larger-than-life personality, outsized charisma, and otherworldly talent. He developed a signature vision across Goats On a Cliff [2020], Trap Infested [2023], and I See Colors [2023]. This year, he accelerated his rise with "Over Knees," "Phone on Private," and the BUG EP. Not to mention an impressive On The Radar in-studio performance, popping off as a fan favorite.

