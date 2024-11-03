Illiterate Light Share 'Montauk' Video To Mark Album Release

(TS) Illiterate Light, the Richmond, VA-based duo of Jeff Gorman and Jake Cochran, are more than just a band. They're two people who play music together, but they're also a hard-working team of artists and road warriors, moved by a DIY-ethos and a uniquely Southern drive to create, innovate and experiment. The band have shared Arches, their newest full-length offering, via Thirty Tigers. It was co-produced by Joe Chiccarelli (The Strokes, The Killers, Beck, U2) and the band themselves, in both small-town Appalachia at Gorman's home studio dubbed "The Bookhouse" (a tribute to David Lynch's Twin Peaks) and Hollywood, CA at Sunset Sound. The album includes previously released singles "Norfolk Southern," "Payphone" and "All the Stars are Burning Out."
Today's focus track, "Montauk," a relationship study dressed in a cold beachside dance under the full moon, was inspired by the central question in Gorman's favorite movie, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. "Do we go for it again-even though we're destined to fail?" he asks. "For me, the answer is a resounding yes."
The band are in the midst of the Arches Tour across North America. They will celebrate the release of the album in Charlottesville, VA, a city the band called home for years, at the Jefferson Theater next Friday, November 8, 2024, before hitting the east coast the week after for shows in Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Boston. The run of shows continues on through the remainder of the year and into early 2025, including an appearance at My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday destination festival in Miramar Beach, FL taking place April 3-5. Full list of dates below.
Illiterate Light Tour Dates:
11/08/24 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
11/14/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
11/15/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
11/16/24 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
11/21/24 - Boone, NC @ Boone Saloon
11/22/24 - Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Olde Bar
11/23/24 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
12/05/24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
12/06/24 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
12/07/24 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas
12/12/24 - Madison, WI @ Bur Oak
12/13/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave / 7th Street Entry
12/14/24 - Appleton, WI @ Appleton Beer Factory
01/17/25 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
01/25/25 - Norfolk, VA @ Norva (WNRN Dead Air)
02/07/25 - Raleigh, NC @ Pour House
02/08/25 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos' Southend
02/15/25 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
02/16/25 - Jacksonville, FL @ Blue Jay
02/27/25 - Houston, TX @ White Oak
02/28/25 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
03/01/25 - Dallas, TX @ Sundown @ Granada Theatre
04/03-05/24 - Miramar Beach, FL @ My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday
