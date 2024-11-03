Illiterate Light Share 'Montauk' Video To Mark Album Release

(TS) Illiterate Light, the Richmond, VA-based duo of Jeff Gorman and Jake Cochran, are more than just a band. They're two people who play music together, but they're also a hard-working team of artists and road warriors, moved by a DIY-ethos and a uniquely Southern drive to create, innovate and experiment. The band have shared Arches, their newest full-length offering, via Thirty Tigers. It was co-produced by Joe Chiccarelli (The Strokes, The Killers, Beck, U2) and the band themselves, in both small-town Appalachia at Gorman's home studio dubbed "The Bookhouse" (a tribute to David Lynch's Twin Peaks) and Hollywood, CA at Sunset Sound. The album includes previously released singles "Norfolk Southern," "Payphone" and "All the Stars are Burning Out."

Today's focus track, "Montauk," a relationship study dressed in a cold beachside dance under the full moon, was inspired by the central question in Gorman's favorite movie, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. "Do we go for it again-even though we're destined to fail?" he asks. "For me, the answer is a resounding yes."

The band are in the midst of the Arches Tour across North America. They will celebrate the release of the album in Charlottesville, VA, a city the band called home for years, at the Jefferson Theater next Friday, November 8, 2024, before hitting the east coast the week after for shows in Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Boston. The run of shows continues on through the remainder of the year and into early 2025, including an appearance at My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday destination festival in Miramar Beach, FL taking place April 3-5. Full list of dates below.

Illiterate Light Tour Dates:

11/08/24 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

11/14/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

11/15/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

11/16/24 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/21/24 - Boone, NC @ Boone Saloon

11/22/24 - Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Olde Bar

11/23/24 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

12/05/24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

12/06/24 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

12/07/24 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

12/12/24 - Madison, WI @ Bur Oak

12/13/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave / 7th Street Entry

12/14/24 - Appleton, WI @ Appleton Beer Factory

01/17/25 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

01/25/25 - Norfolk, VA @ Norva (WNRN Dead Air)

02/07/25 - Raleigh, NC @ Pour House

02/08/25 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos' Southend

02/15/25 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

02/16/25 - Jacksonville, FL @ Blue Jay

02/27/25 - Houston, TX @ White Oak

02/28/25 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

03/01/25 - Dallas, TX @ Sundown @ Granada Theatre

04/03-05/24 - Miramar Beach, FL @ My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday

