Kanii Shares 'young n turnt' Video

(Warner) Genre-blurring artist Kanii returns with the infectious new single "young n turnt." For the first time Kanii showcases his melodic rapping ability with synths and punchy production.
The release arrives alongside a captivating new video that follows Kanii through New York City, vibing with friends at classic city spots-from a bodega run to a chill session in a sprinter. The visuals perfectly capture the laid-back, energetic essence of "young n turnt," amplifying Kanii's unmistakable style.
"young n turnt" encapsulates Kanii's range of musical influences weaving compelling melodies over a hip-hop production that feels both raw and refined. Vocally, it embodies the edgy, alt-pop, and R&B style bangers that have made the D.C. native one of today's most exciting new voices in music.
The new single follows Kanii's recent releases, including the multi-dimensional "same stories (come and go)" and "MIA," a funky breakup anthem delving into attraction and betrayal. Previously, Kanii also dropped "hate me with wolfacejoeyy and The Heart Racers EP-a collaboration with Riovaz and Nimstarr-that features throwback hits like "tell me" and "lost without you."
With a discography that spans genre-defining pop tracks like "nightcrawler," "it was nice knowing u," and "pretty photos," Kanii first captured global attention with the RIAA Gold-certified hit "I Know," which landed on the Billboard Hot 100. Amassing over 764M streams to date, Kanii now expands his sonic horizons with "young n turnt," hinting at an exhilarating and innovative new chapter in his musical journey.
#Blue Tour Dates
November 30, 2024 - headCRASH, Hamburg, Germany
December 3, 2024 - Chelsea, Vienna, Austria
December 4, 2024 - Feierwerk, Munich, Germany
December 10, 2024 - Luxor, Cologne, Germany
December 11, 2024 - Botanique, Brussels, Belgium
December 13, 2024 - The Deaf Institute, Manchester, United Kingdom
December 15, 2024 - The Garage, London, United Kingdom
Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary- Censored Iron Maiden Cover Explained By Derek Riggs- 'Operation: Mindcrime III'- more
Corey Marks Recruits Sully Erna, Travis Tritt, and Mick Mars For '(Make My) Country Rock – Harder'- Chase Atlantic Stream New Album 'Lost In Heaven'- more
Jelly Roll Making Austin City Limits Debut This Weekend- Lee Brice Delivers Lonely Christmas Song 'Single Bells'- Megan Moroney Surprises Fans- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary
Censored Iron Maiden Cover Explained By Derek Riggs
Geoff Tate Shares Details About 'Operation: Mindcrime III' Album
Jason Bonham Explains Departure From Sammy Hagar's Van Halen Tour
Skillet Stream 'Not Afraid' Lyric Video As Revolution Arrives
Sleater-Kinney Expand 'Little Rope' With Deluxe Edition
Watch Steve Hill's 'Hanging On A String' Video
Inhaler Preview New Album With 'Your House' Video