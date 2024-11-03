Kanii Shares 'young n turnt' Video

(Warner) Genre-blurring artist Kanii returns with the infectious new single "young n turnt." For the first time Kanii showcases his melodic rapping ability with synths and punchy production.

The release arrives alongside a captivating new video that follows Kanii through New York City, vibing with friends at classic city spots-from a bodega run to a chill session in a sprinter. The visuals perfectly capture the laid-back, energetic essence of "young n turnt," amplifying Kanii's unmistakable style.

"young n turnt" encapsulates Kanii's range of musical influences weaving compelling melodies over a hip-hop production that feels both raw and refined. Vocally, it embodies the edgy, alt-pop, and R&B style bangers that have made the D.C. native one of today's most exciting new voices in music.

The new single follows Kanii's recent releases, including the multi-dimensional "same stories (come and go)" and "MIA," a funky breakup anthem delving into attraction and betrayal. Previously, Kanii also dropped "hate me with wolfacejoeyy and The Heart Racers EP-a collaboration with Riovaz and Nimstarr-that features throwback hits like "tell me" and "lost without you."

With a discography that spans genre-defining pop tracks like "nightcrawler," "it was nice knowing u," and "pretty photos," Kanii first captured global attention with the RIAA Gold-certified hit "I Know," which landed on the Billboard Hot 100. Amassing over 764M streams to date, Kanii now expands his sonic horizons with "young n turnt," hinting at an exhilarating and innovative new chapter in his musical journey.

#Blue Tour Dates

November 30, 2024 - headCRASH, Hamburg, Germany

December 3, 2024 - Chelsea, Vienna, Austria

December 4, 2024 - Feierwerk, Munich, Germany

December 10, 2024 - Luxor, Cologne, Germany

December 11, 2024 - Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

December 13, 2024 - The Deaf Institute, Manchester, United Kingdom

December 15, 2024 - The Garage, London, United Kingdom

Related Stories

News > Kanii