Ken Carson Shares 'delusional' Video

(ICLG) Standout artist, Ken Carson unveils his electrifying new single, "delusional." The high-octane track pulses with an ominous energy, perfectly capturing Ken's signature style and unmatched essence. For the past several months, he's been teasing the release during his sold-out "CHAOS World Tour," and the anticipation has continued to grow. The single embodies the larger-than-life spirit of his live performances, marked by mosh pits and relentless tenacity as he raps about speeding through the streets propelled by thunderous 808s.

Today, Ken also shares an electrifying visual directed by Gunner Stahl. Shot in Atlanta, the video features a run-and-gun style, capturing Ken vibing and performing in front of his green Lamborghini. Set against the backdrop of flashing lights and moody night scenes, the visual channels the same relentless energy of his signature style.

"delusional" arrives as Ken continues his sold-out "CHAOS World Tour," captivating sold out crowds around the nation. This summer kicked off this summer at Orlando's Warehouse at CFF and included two electrifying nights at Los Angeles' Shrine Expo Hall on July 20-21, a thrilling three-night engagement at Terminal 5 in New York City from August 20-22, and a memorable hometown show at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on August 26. Following his UK/EU tour, Ken made a highly anticipated return to the U.S. in North Myrtle Beach. With 15 dates remaining, the tour will wrap up in Sacramento on the 21st.

Related Stories

News > Ken Carson