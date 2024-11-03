Saweetie Gets Festive With 'Dear Big Santa'

(Warner) ICY holiday season is officially on fire! Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated, and ever-iconic IT girl Saweetie returns to spice up the festivities with her brand-new holiday 2-pack release, Dear Big Santa, out today via Warner Records. Known for mixing banging beats with a dash of attitude, Saweetie brings her signature ICY energy to these tracks, giving fans a festive treat that is both naughty and nice.

This 2-pack offers a perfect blend of sultry, sass, and party vibes. "I Want You This Christmas" is a smooth and seductive slow jam that taps into Saweetie's silky vocals and melodic side. It's the soundtrack for cozy nights by the fire with that special someone. Meanwhile, "Big Santa" is an uptempo anthem packed with playful bars and a bass line that'll make you move all season long. It's the ultimate stocking stuffer this Christmas, putting a slick hip-hop spin on the holiday classics we all know and love.

"The holidays are all about spreading love, having fun, and, of course, looking good while doing it!" Saweetie shares. "I wanted to give my fans music they can vibe to whether they're cuddled up or turning up. 'Dear Big Santa' is my little gift to them."

This latest drop adds an exclamation mark to an already electrifying 2024 for the multi-hyphenate star. This year, Saweetie released a steady stream of hits, including the soulful Jill Scott sample "IS IT THE WAY" and the summer smash "NANi," which skyrocketed to the top of Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay chart. She also surprised fans with a guest appearance during Shygirl's Sweat Tour, performing their joint track "Immaculate" to rousing applause.

Beyond the music, she's cemented her cultural influence with a guest star spot on STARZ's hit series BMF, and brought her signature ICY vibes to NBC's The Voice as a mentor.

