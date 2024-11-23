Saweetie Delivers 'I Want You This Christmas' Video

(Warner) Making spirits ICY and bright, multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated, and forever-the-it-girl Saweetie is turning up the holiday magic with the drop of her enchanting new music video for "I Want You This Christmas," available now via Warner Records.
This sweet and sexy visual is just one gift Saweetie has under the tree this year, as her current single "Is It The Way" continues to soar, climbing into the Top 5 at urban radio with more than 5 million streams and over 2.5 million YouTube views. Saweetie's holiday two-pack, Dear Big Santa, promises to keep the momentum going.
In the music video, Saweetie's iconic glam is on full display as she steps into a winter wonderland, dazzling in a stunning couture black gown atop snowy ice glaciers. With a nineties-inspired grainy filter, the cinematic visual effortlessly blends rich and romantic with a nostalgic, nineties-inspired glow, channeling all the holiday feels we crave. Between glitzy outdoor scenes and a private, candle-lit evening by the fireplace with her beau, Saweetie paints an intimate portrait of a Christmas full of love, warmth, and ICY energy.
Perfectly paired with the visual, Dear Big Santa's two tracks are tailor-made for every side of the season. "I Want You This Christmas" slows it down with sultry, sweet vibes, offering the perfect soundtrack for snuggling up close. Meanwhile, "Big Santa" brings the bass, loaded with playful bars and a beat that keeps the holiday spirit lifted.
Saweetie Gets Festive With 'Dear Big Santa'
