Temple Balls Premiere 'Dead Weight (Acoustic Version)' Video

(FP) Finland rockers Temple Balls have released the deluxe edition of their latest album, 'Avalanche', available digitally on all platforms via Frontiers Music Srl. The focus track and accompanying visualizer video "Dead Weight (Acoustic Version)" are also out now.
Describing the track, Temple Balls comments: "This acoustic version is originally a Japanese edition bonus track, but we wanted the rest of the fans to hear it too. We hope that people will enjoy the softer version of the song. We rarely do acoustic stuff but sometimes it's nice to have fun with the songs and see how they fit in a different frame."
Temple Balls is also embarking on their first UK headlining tour, starting today in Crumlin, and wrapping up on November 10th in Edimburgh, with support from Straight For The Sun.
