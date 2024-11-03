Tosh Alexander Teams With Lady London For 'My Ting Different

(TTB) From the streets of NYC to the shores of Jamaica and the bustling cities in between, globally recognized singer/songwriter Tosh Alexander is back with a bang. Her new single, 'My Ting Different,' a collaboration with Rap sensation Lady London, is now available.

Hot off the heels of igniting Miami Caribbean carnival, Tosh Alexander and Lady London bring the vibrant energy of the West Indies to life with 'My Ting Different.' This tropical track, infused with base-knocking 808 beats and evocative steelpan instrumentation, is a dynamic blend of R&B, Hip Hop, and Reggae. As Jamaican-Americans, Tosh and London's seamless chemistry is a testament to their musical prowess, conveying a powerful message of embracing one's uniqueness boldly and fearlessly.

"My Ting Different" arrives on the heels of Tosh Alexander's debut 2024 single, "Chat To Me Nice," one of Tosh's most discussed singles to date. LADYGUNN coined Tosh as "a musical fusion of Jamaican soul and Brooklyn cool," furthermore stating that "Chat To Me Nice" "is a reflection of her [Tosh's] journey to self-acceptance and empowerment." Elsewhere, Kazi Magazine, Caribbean National Weekly, Global Grind, Rolling Out, Viper Magazine, and more followed suit with praise for the sultry, soulful release.

