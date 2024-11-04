3 Inches of Blood To Launch California Conquest In January

(Looters) Canadian heavy metal stalwarts 3 Inches of Blood are set to ignite the West Coast as they kick off 2025 with the California Conquest, storming into Los Angeles on January 24 and San Francisco on January 25, 2025.

"After our return to the stage in 2024 and an incredible handful of shows in Canada and the US, we are not stopping there. We are kicking off 2025 with the California Conquest in Los Angeles and San Francisco, January 24 and 25, 2025," the band proclaims.

This announcement follows the triumphant success of their "Advance And Vanquish" 20th Anniversary shows earlier this year, where over half the dates sold out, only solidifying the band's indomitable presence in the metal scene. Fans can expect the same unrelenting energy and sonic fury that's defined 3 Inches of Blood's legacy.

Before heading south, the band will unleash their sonic assault in Calgary and Edmonton Alberta, with upcoming shows that promise to deliver pure metal mayhem. Tickets for all dates are available now via Ticketmaster.

ADVANCE AND VANQUISH 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

11.22 Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

11.23 Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

In addition to their California Conquest shows, 3 Inches of Blood are excited to announce their inclusion in the iconic Milwaukee Metal Fest, taking place May 16-18, 2025, at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom. Sharing the stage with heavyweights like DOWN, Black Label Society, Devin Townsend, and a special performance The Dillinger Escape Plan playing Calculating Infinity, the festival promises a monumental gathering for metal enthusiasts.

Festival co-organizer and Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta comments:

"Milwaukee Metal Fest is back for year #3, and we're looking forward to an even bigger & better event in 2025! 3 Inches of Blood are back but only doing select appearances, so the fact they chose to come play MMF is incredible, and we can't wait to have our buddies from the great white north."

In addition to their tour schedule, 3 Inches of Blood have also been confirmed for some prestigious European festivals, Into the Grave Festival in The Netherlands on June 13, 2025 and Bloodstock Festival in the UK on August 10, 2025. This marks a significant chapter as they bring their thunderous live show to one of Europe's most revered metal festivals. More festival announcements expected on the horizon so stay tuned!

ALL TOUR DATES:

11.22.25 Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

11.23.25 Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

01.24.25 Hollywood, CA @ The Fonda Center

01.25.25 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

05.16.25 Milwaukee, IL @ Milwaukee Metal Festival

06.13.25 Leeuwarden, Netherlands @ Into The Grave Festival

08.10.25 Derbyshire, UK @ Bloodstock Festival

