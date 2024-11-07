Dunes Recruit Desert Queen Frontman Ryan Garney For 'Voodoo'

(PS) Newcastle-based stoner rock power trio Dunes announce the release of their third studio album "Land of the Blind" this January 17th on Ripple Music, and unleash their new single "Voodoo" featuring High Desert Queen frontman Ryan Garney. The band also announced a full winter tour, kicking off on January 25th in Manchester.
About the song, Dunes say: "Voodoo is about those times when you feel you 'can't do right for doing wrong' as the saying goes, you try but it still goes belly up anyway. The track features Ryan Garney from High Desert Queen, we played together when they first came over to the UK in 2022 and we've been great friends since then. When we toured together in 2023 he joined us on stage a bunch of times, so when it came to writing and recording the new album we figured it'd be fun to have him sing on a song. We gave him free rein to add some tasty backing vocals and we were stoked with what he sent back!"
Since Dunes first formed, they have striven to write riff-driven songs with a deliberate emphasis on hooks and choruses and 'Land Of The Blind' really hones in on both of these facets. Thematically, 'Land Of The Blind' touches on anxiety, the passing of time, relationships and the general horrors of the outside world and what we do to avoid and cope with them, but there are glimpses of humour and hope tightly woven in.
In November 2023 Dunes headed up to Old Church Studios in Thropton, Northumberland in the far North of England to record 'Land of the Blind' with Adam Forster acting as studio engineer and Dunes drummer Nikky Watson as producer. The fantastic old church has a great-sounding room and an otherworldly atmosphere, allowing the band to fully immerse themselves into the making of the album. Alongside special guest Ryan Garney from High Desert Queen on the second single "Voodoo", the album also features Nick Carter (formerly of the legendary Newcastle-based post-punk outfit Crane) on the song "Northern Scar". 'Land Of The Blind' is an album that the band are incredibly proud of and are excited to get it out into the world. ► Don't miss their latest video for "Riding The Low"!
UK winter shows 2025:
25/01 - Rebellion - Manchester (supporting Brant Bjork Trio)
31/02 - The Dev - London
01/02 - The Anvil - Bournemouth
02/02 - The Carlisle - Hastings
03/02 - Hope and Ruin - Brighton
04/02 - Six Six Bar - Cambridge
05/02 - The Victoria - Birmingham
06/02 - The Gryphon - Bristol
07/02 - Outpost - Liverpool
08/02 - Zerox - Newcastle
09/02 - Bannermans - Edinburgh
