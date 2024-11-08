Gab De La Vega Shares 'Immortal' Video And Announces Acoustic Tour

(Earshot) Italian singer-songwriter Gab De La Vega has released a poignant new video for "Immortal," a song from his latest album, Life Burns, out now on SBAM Records worldwide, in collaboration with Sell The Heart Records (U.S.), Epidemic Records, Motorcity Produzioni, and Overdrive (Italy). De La Vega is set to embark on a coast-to-coast solo acoustic tour across the United States in November, bringing Life Burns live to fans stateside.

The music video for "Immortal" tells the story of a young boy navigating the adventures of his everyday life. The simple yet powerful visuals reflect the song's introspective lyrics, creating a moving contrast between the innocence of childhood and the song's deeper themes. Directed by Simone Piccinelli, known for his work as guitarist of The Open Cages, De La Vega's backing back, the video shifts away from showcasing De La Vega or his band, focusing instead on the young child's journey. "It's a very personal and intimate song," says De La Vega. "Simone's vision was to concentrate on the hopes, innocence, and simplicity of childhood. We cast Andrea, the son of our former drummer Cello and his partner Greta, adding another layer of depth to the track by including close friends and loved ones."

In addition to the new video, De La Vega is hitting the road for a 19-show solo acoustic tour throughout November. He'll be performing both on the East and West Coasts, sharing the stage with artists like Black Guy Fawkes on select East Coast dates. The tour celebrates Life Burns and includes songs from both his new album and past releases.

After years of fronting punk and hardcore bands, Gab De La Vega picked up an acoustic guitar, bringing a new authenticity to his music while maintaining the raw energy of his punk roots. With a career spanning more than a decade, he has performed throughout Europe, North and South America, and Canada, sharing stages with artists like Frank Turner, Against Me!, Laura Jane Grace, PUP, and many others. In 2022, Gab was personally invited by Frank Turner to play at his Lost Evenings Festival in Berlin, further solidifying his presence in the international underground music scene. His new album "Life Burns" came out in March 2023 its tour has already touched several European Countries, both with solo and acoustic performances. Now it's coming to the US for these 19 exclusive shows on both the East and the West Coast.

De La Vega shares, "It's been a while, U.S.! I'm thrilled to return and play some cities for the first time, as well as revisit a few favorites. Everyone involved has been incredibly supportive, especially Andy at Sell The Heart Records. This tour wouldn't be possible without him. I'm beyond excited to bring the songs from Life Burns to you in this solo acoustic setting."

Catch Gab De La Vega live on tour:

East Coast Dates (with Black Guy Fawkes)

11/7/2024 - Hartford, CT - Littleroot Collective

11/8/2024 - Hillsborough, NJ - Flounder Brewing

11/9/2024 - Long Island, NY - Whiskey Rocks

11/10/2024 - Neptune City, NJ - Cats Luck Vegan

11/11/2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Ortlieb's

11/12/2024 - Baltimore, MD - The Depot

11/13/2024 - Richmond, VA - Possum Lick Farms

West Coast Dates

11/15/2024 - Bremerton, WA - Rimbert Illustration

11/16/2024 - Wenatchee, WA - Wally's House of Booze

11/17/2024 - Longview, WA - Fei's Carriage

11/18/2024 - Portland, OR - The Snug

11/19/2024 - San Francisco, CA - Hotel Utah

11/20/2024 - Santa Rosa, CA - Brew

11/21/2024 - Sacramento, CA - Cafe Colonial

11/22/2024 - El Cerrito, CA - Little Hill Lounge

11/23/2024 - Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman Street

11/24/2024 - Santa Rosa, CA - Arlene Francis Center

11/25/2024 - Pine Mountain Club, CA - The Perch

11/26/2024 - San Pedro, CA - The Sardine

The relentless italian-born singer-songwriter isn't done with this year though. Right after announcing the US tour dates, he confirmed that he's touring with his backing band The Open Cages around Spain in December, closing one of the most intense years of his career.

Shows in Spain are promoted by HFMN Crew and will be:

18.12 - Barcelona - Sala Meteoro

19.12 - Madrid - Sala Starving

20.12 - Tolosa - Bonberenea

21.12 - Pamplona - Akelarre

22.12 - Oviedo - Kuivi Stage

Related Stories

News > Gab De La Vega