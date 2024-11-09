Deftones, Cypress Hill Offshoot Sol Invicto Deliver 'Loosely Aware'

(CNPR) After years spent honing their unique sound and building a devoted underground following, Sol Invicto, the innovative project led by Richie Londres featuring Stephen Carpenter of Deftones, Eric Bobo of Cypress Hill, Dan Foord of Sikth and with guest vocals from Sean Plague of Plague To Pyres, proudly unveils their debut EP, 'Loosely Aware'.
This release marks the band's significant step from an exclusive cult act to an official presence in the wider metal landscape. Available now on all major streaming platforms, 'Loosely Aware' showcases a powerful blend of metal, industrial, and percussive prowess. Fans can listen to the EP here. Heralding the EP's arrival is the visualizer for focus track, "Lost In Translation" watch below.
Speaking on the release of their long-awaited EP release, Richie Londres shares. "'Loosely Aware' represents years of relentless experimentation, sweat, and commitment to this project. This EP is a testament to the resilience and collaborative spirit that defines Sol Invicto. We wanted to create something gritty, heavy and authentic that gives listeners a taste of the chaos and beauty that we thrive on. The Loosely Aware EP marks the beginning of a new chapter for the band. We're proud to finally share it with the world and are very excited for what's coming next."
The EP marks the project's first official release following their extremely rare, private double album 'Initium' in 2017, a collection of demos and experimental tracks gathered over the years which was available only to members of their private club, Sol Invicto Comiti.
'Loosely Aware' heralds a bold new era for the band as they prepare to record a full-length metal album later this year. For now though, bask in the EP's gloriously nasty, soul-crushingly heavy sounds and prepare for much more coming from Sol Invicto in 2025.
Deftones and Cypress Hill Offshoot Sol Invicto Share 'The Obvious Play'
Alien Ant Farm Singer Punched In The Face By CKY Frontman- Foreigner's Lou Gramm Says Rock Hall Pulled 'Fast One' With Induction Ceremony- more
Guns N' Roses Reach New Milestone- Megadeth, Arizona Resurrected- Butch Walker Jams Enuff Z'nuff Classic With Donnie Vie At Marvelous 3 Show- more
Jason Aldean Serves Up 'Whiskey Drink' Video- Jelly Roll Scores 6th No. 1 With 'I Am Not Okay'- Mitchell Tenpenny Recruited By Taylor Acorn- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Asking Alexandria, We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Welcome To Rockville
Alien Ant Farm Singer Punched In The Face By CKY Frontman
Foreigner's Lou Gramm Says Rock Hall Pulled 'Fast One' With Induction Ceremony
Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan To Release Gary Rossington's Final Concert
Doves Plot Intimate Live Dates
The Plot In You Share 'Spare Me' Video As New EP Arrives
Make Them Suffer Share 'Small Town Syndrome' Visualizer
Saint Blonde Take On Casual Dating With New Song 'Prowl'