Deftones, Cypress Hill Offshoot Sol Invicto Deliver 'Loosely Aware'

(CNPR) After years spent honing their unique sound and building a devoted underground following, Sol Invicto, the innovative project led by Richie Londres featuring Stephen Carpenter of Deftones, Eric Bobo of Cypress Hill, Dan Foord of Sikth and with guest vocals from Sean Plague of Plague To Pyres, proudly unveils their debut EP, 'Loosely Aware'.

This release marks the band's significant step from an exclusive cult act to an official presence in the wider metal landscape. Available now on all major streaming platforms, 'Loosely Aware' showcases a powerful blend of metal, industrial, and percussive prowess. Fans can listen to the EP here. Heralding the EP's arrival is the visualizer for focus track, "Lost In Translation" watch below.

Speaking on the release of their long-awaited EP release, Richie Londres shares. "'Loosely Aware' represents years of relentless experimentation, sweat, and commitment to this project. This EP is a testament to the resilience and collaborative spirit that defines Sol Invicto. We wanted to create something gritty, heavy and authentic that gives listeners a taste of the chaos and beauty that we thrive on. The Loosely Aware EP marks the beginning of a new chapter for the band. We're proud to finally share it with the world and are very excited for what's coming next."

The EP marks the project's first official release following their extremely rare, private double album 'Initium' in 2017, a collection of demos and experimental tracks gathered over the years which was available only to members of their private club, Sol Invicto Comiti.

'Loosely Aware' heralds a bold new era for the band as they prepare to record a full-length metal album later this year. For now though, bask in the EP's gloriously nasty, soul-crushingly heavy sounds and prepare for much more coming from Sol Invicto in 2025.

