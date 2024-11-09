Doves Plot Intimate Live Dates

() Doves have announced three intimate live dates following the release of their first new music in over four years earlier this week. After thrilling fans with the dystopian opus, Renegade, lifted from their upcoming, sixth studio album, the band has announced a return to the stage - although the gigs will take place without Jimi Goodwin. Tickets go on sale on Tue 12 November 2024 at 9.30am.

Whilst the album, Constellations For The Lonely, Doves' follow up to their 2020 UK No.1 album, The Universal Want, features Goodwin's contributions throughout, the singer's ongoing recovery from personal wellbeing issues will keep him from accompanying bandmates, Andy and Jez Williams, on the road. The brothers, who have interchanged with Goodwin on vocals throughout the band's studio and stage career, will take on a broader role as vocalists to play songs from both their last two albums and Doves classics.

With just three, initial dates announced - the band's first since their appearance at Gunnersbury Park in September 2019 - starting at the 400-capacity Sugarmill in Stoke (Wed 27 November), both Doves collectively and Goodwin have released statements to state that the all dates are going ahead with the singer's blessing. Two, further shows take place on consecutive nights in Birkenhead and Hebden Bridge.

Official words from the band state: "We were beyond heartbroken to have missed out on touring our last record 'The Universal Want' one that we are still really proud of, but Jimi's health came first. Jimi is irreplaceable but, with his blessing, we're going to be able to play the songs from 'The Universal Want', 'Constellations For The Lonely' and others on stage. As you know, vocal duties are shared on all our albums and we, Jez and Andy, will be taking on this role on the upcoming live dates.

"Recording is one thing but, we are compelled to play live, we always were, and not being able to do so has affected us all, personally, in ways we couldn't have imagined. We'll have some extremely talented friends with us to make the shows go off as Doves shows always did. It's exciting to be starting off in really intimate venues, going back to our roots."

"It's wild to think of a Doves show I might be watching instead of hitting the stage for," Goodwin continued, "but life just hasn't led us all to the same place. I am doing so much better, taking looking after myself seriously and making music every day, but for now I just can't commit to a lengthy tour. I need to work and trust in the process of my recovery. I am fully committed to it and right now it's not compatible with a mad, city-to-city schedule.

"'Constellations For The Lonely' is an album we're all immensely proud of and we feel we've pulled it out of the hat again. It's gonna sound insane when it gets let off the leash. All my love and respect to Andy, Jez, Rebelski and the new boys for taking it to you, our people. Please give them all your support and enjoy the shows!"

All of the imminent Doves live dates are confirmed as follows:

Wed 27 November - Stoke, Sugarmill

Thu 28 November - Birkenhead, Future Yard

Fri 29 November - Hebden Bridge, Hebden Bridge Trades Club

