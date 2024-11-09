John Lennon's Mind Games - The Ultimate Collection Nominated For Grammy

(UMe) John Lennon's Mind Games - The Ultimate Collection (Super Deluxe Edition), the definitive, deep dive into John's oft-overlooked and underappreciated, intensely personal 1973 album, Mind Games, anchored by the buoyant peace-and-love anthem, "Mind Games," has been nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package. Released in July 2024 via Lenono Music and Universal Music Recordings/UMe/Capitol Records, the boxed set was Produced and Art Directed by Sean Ono Lennon and Simon Hilton.

"I am absolutely thrilled that the John Lennon Mind Games boxed set that we worked so hard on for several years has been nominated for a GRAMMY Award," says Sean Ono Lennon. "It has been the honor of a lifetime for me to work on my father's music and to be able to reintroduce it to the world. My mom and I are so appreciative of the recognition."

This marks Sean Ono Lennon's first GRAMMY nomination and the 43rd nomination for the Lennon family, which includes one nomination for Julian Lennon, two wins and five nominations for Yoko Ono Lennon and seven GRAMMY Awards and 36 nominations for John Lennon - for both his solo work and work with The Beatles - who also received new nominations today for Record Of The Year and Best Rock Performance for "Now And Then," the last Beatles song.

Truly a work of art and in a class of its own, the Mind Games - The Ultimate Collection (Super Deluxe Edition) boxed set is, in essence, a time capsule into John and Yoko's world around the writing and recording of Mind Games, including the times leading up to and after its release in 1973.

As innovative as it is elaborate, the Super Deluxe Boxed Set is presented in a 13-inch cube, a perspex reproduction of Yoko's 1966 artwork Danger Box, 1966. Once lifted, four sides, featuring artwork from Mind Games on shiny mirror-board, fall to reveal nine individual boxes of various shapes and sizes interlocked together, each with its own look and focus. Hidden throughout the comprehensive and creative set are many Easter Eggs, some of which can only be revealed by using other items in the box to see them, along with a wealth of other hidden secrets, surprises, puzzles, and "mind games." The box is housed inside a striking 13" packing container cube adorned with custom art.

