.

Alicia Witt Releases 'I Think I'm Spending Christmas with You' Album

11-10-2024
Alicia Witt Releases 'I Think I'm Spending Christmas with You' Album

(TPR) Known for her role in the recent thriller Longlegs and her roles in numerous beloved Hallmark Christmas films, for which she has been dubbed by fans as the "Queen of Christmas," Alicia Witt has released her latest holiday album, I Think I'm Spending Christmas with You, out now.

The self-produced project, which can now be heard on Sirius XM, brings together the talents of Witt alongside Grammy award-winning John Paul White of The Civil Wars, Matthew Perryman Jones, and Mandy Barnett. The nostalgic, yet fresh, sounding album includes moving renditions of Christmas classics like "O Holy Night," "The First Noel," "I'll Be Home for Christmas," and nine original tracks.

"For me, Christmas is a time of year that is full of so many emotions - nostalgia, love, magic, tradition, and truth. I hope you can feel the energy and love we all felt while working on this one as you listen, and I truly hope it helps bring the Christmas spirit into your world and becomes the soundtrack for your holiday season - this year and for many years to come." -Alicia Witt

Fans will also have their chance to see Witt perform her favorite holiday tunes during her 12-date Spending Christmas with Alicia Witt Tour kicking off on November 30th in Boston, MA. Witt will also be hitting Nashville's scared circle at the Grand Ole Opry on November 26th.

Related Stories
Alicia Witt Releases 'I Think I'm Spending Christmas with You' Album

News > Alicia Witt

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen 'It's The Right Time' Demo- Why Lou Gramm Left Foreigner- David Gilmour Addresses Dark Side Wizard Of Oz- Paul Stanley On Life After KISS- more

Guns N' Roses Reach New Milestone- Megadeth, Arizona Resurrected- Butch Walker Jams Enuff Z'nuff Classic With Donnie Vie At Marvelous 3 Show- more

Day In Country

Whiskey Myers Launching Moon Crush Whiskey Moon Festival- An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood TV Special On Veterans Day- Jason Aldean- Jelly Roll- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition

Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston

Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago

Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour

America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975

Latest News

Van Halen 'It's The Right Time' Demo Shared By Mitch Malloy

Why Lou Gramm Left Foreigner

State Champs Stream 'Save Face Story' Video

Pink Floyd Icon David Gilmour Addresses Dark Side Wizard Of Oz Speculation

Spiritbox Score Second Grammy Nomination

Paul Stanley On Life After KISS

The Tragically Hip Release 'Up To Here' Digital Boxset

Rush Legend Neil Peart's Final Book Coming November 15th