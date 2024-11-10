Alicia Witt Releases 'I Think I'm Spending Christmas with You' Album

(TPR) Known for her role in the recent thriller Longlegs and her roles in numerous beloved Hallmark Christmas films, for which she has been dubbed by fans as the "Queen of Christmas," Alicia Witt has released her latest holiday album, I Think I'm Spending Christmas with You, out now.
The self-produced project, which can now be heard on Sirius XM, brings together the talents of Witt alongside Grammy award-winning John Paul White of The Civil Wars, Matthew Perryman Jones, and Mandy Barnett. The nostalgic, yet fresh, sounding album includes moving renditions of Christmas classics like "O Holy Night," "The First Noel," "I'll Be Home for Christmas," and nine original tracks.
"For me, Christmas is a time of year that is full of so many emotions - nostalgia, love, magic, tradition, and truth. I hope you can feel the energy and love we all felt while working on this one as you listen, and I truly hope it helps bring the Christmas spirit into your world and becomes the soundtrack for your holiday season - this year and for many years to come." -Alicia Witt
Fans will also have their chance to see Witt perform her favorite holiday tunes during her 12-date Spending Christmas with Alicia Witt Tour kicking off on November 30th in Boston, MA. Witt will also be hitting Nashville's scared circle at the Grand Ole Opry on November 26th.
