Dani Rose Delivers Her Debut Album 'Outsiders'

(FSM) Dani Rose explodes onto the Nashville scene with her debut album, entitled Outsiders. Out now, this powerful and compelling project confronts toxic relationships head-on as Dani sheds her past self and rises from the ashes, reborn and stronger than ever. Featuring collaborations with industry icons Liz Rose (notably known for her work with Taylor Swift, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood), Femke Weidema (Grammy-winning producer and songwriter for Beto Cuevas), and Jaxon Hargrove (Ashley McBride, Brothers Osborn and Little Big Town), this album inspires strength for listeners everywhere.

"Outsiders is a song by song diary that captures the raw journey of my story," Dani Rose shared. "This album is about breaking away from the things and people that no longer serve me and finding the strength to build a life on my own terms. Every track is a lengthy step on my path - embracing the pain, the resilience, and ultimately the freedom that comes with letting go and forging strength from the ruins."

As a new solo artist, Dani Rose has unabashedly stepped out on her own terms. Dani's unique blend of western country, rock, and a hint of pop makes Outsiders a standout project. With each track, she boldly embraces her journey of self-discovery, revealing to her audience the strength and vulnerability it takes to truly know oneself.

The album's title track, "Outsiders," perfectly captures this theme with lyrics like, "running away to the outsiders, breaking the soles of my shoes," as Dani searches for refuge in a place where she yearns "to be held in the safety of arms that reach further than mine." Similarly, with tracks "Far Away From Me" and "Whiskey You're Cold", Dani pushes against relationships that no longer serve her. A desire to focus on her artistry drove her to leave town in "California", resulting in her death and rebirth in the country rockin' "Good Mourning" and "Queen Of The Castle", where she's then able to form healthy, loving relationships in "When The Room Goes Dark."

Dani Rose has impressed on red carpets throughout 2024, appearing at both the Academy of Country Music Awards and People's Choice Country Awards. Her sync placements include four episodes of Paramount's Yellowstone, and additional songs on CBS's Fire Country, HBO's True Blood, CMT's Nashville, The CW's Roswell and Fox's Monarch. With this list of accomplishments, Rose has drawn reviews from the likes of Taylor Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone, who said, "I've got a pretty good knack for finding the next big star...miss Dani Rose and I think you'll really like her." Stream Outsiders Here

