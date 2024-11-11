Earlimart's 'Teble & Tremble' Goes Vinyl For 20th Anniversary

(The Syndicate) Earlimart have released a 20th anniversary, first time ever on vinyl, edition of their acclaimed fourth full-length album, Treble & Tremble, and will celebrate with an intimate performance at Scribble in Highland Park, on November 23, their first live performance in a dozen years. With support from longtime friend and collaborator Jason Lytle.

Earlimart's Treble & Tremble is a reaction to someone leaving the room without saying a word. It's a lush, haunting affair informed by loss, but with a determined effort to let go and move on, tying clean knots from a tangle of loose ends. With numerous references to telephones, reports, conversation and music itself, Treble and Tremble is about communication and how we fail to communicate. Yet, amid the white noise, the record is also a celebration of the moments we break through.

"At its heart," says Earlimart singer/songwriter Aaron Espinoza, "it's a record about love." Order the 20th anniversary vinyl edition here.

Perhaps it's the conciseness of Treble's lyrical content that makes this record more focused and refined than any of its predecessors. "The last one was a mood record," Espinoza says. "Treble isn't without mood, but I think there are fewer atmospheric decoys. This one focuses on the songwriting and the themes of the songs. We experienced a major loss in the passing of our friend Elliott Smith, but in spite of that, I feel like this is a triumphant record. I think the songs retain a bit of hope."

Earlimart's progression from an X and Pixies inspired experimental punk band to the sound on Treble & Tremble was the result of experience and process. Espinoza, raised in Fresno, CA near the tiny Central Valley town that inspired the band's name, along with Los Angeles native and original member Ariana Murray (bass, keys), grew out of their influences and defined their own signature by years of touring and self-recording. "It just seemed like an easy thing to do in the beginning -- get behind a distortion pedal and scream a little bit," Espinoza recounts. "But once you start playing piano, it f***s everything else up." If it derailed punk rock ambition, the piano left in its place something more sophisticated and lasting.

Treble & Tremble was produced and recorded by Espinoza, Murray and Jim Fairchild (Grandaddy) at Espinoza's studio The Ship, still home to a collective of like-minded artists expertly hidden amongst the hot bed of cool kids in Glassell Park, CA. The Ship studio - constructed by Espinoza, formerly employed as a carpenter among several other amusing vocational diversions - has also earned a reputation outside of Earlimart, hosting sessions by Ben Gibbard, Silversun Pickups, Grandaddy, FIDLAR, Weezer, Folk Implosion, the Breeders, Kevin Parker and more, over the years.

Treble & Tremble is filled with the warm, breathy vocals and expansive arrangements that has earned the band's full seven album discography critical praise from journalists and peers alike. Crafted by piano-driven melodies, layered in a patchwork of guitars and strings, the finished tracks are the accomplished efforts of Espinoza's expanding production expertise. The record's greatest moments come in repeated listens, when the peppered distortion and crackling noise lifts to reveal striking parts inescapably missed.

Unwavering and accepting, Espinoza closes Treble and Tremble on "It's Okay to Think About Ending," easing in with a simple piano and vocal melody before unfolding into something understated yet gorgeous, its orchestral instrumentation delicate and offering the album's most poignant simple request: "Take care of your heart."

A sentiment that certainly rings true today - 20 years on - Earlimart's Treble & Tremble is as important as ever.

Treble & Tremble track list:

01. Hold On, Slow Down

02. First Instant Last Report

03. The Hidden Track

04. Slow Down

05. The Valley People

06. All They Ever Do Is Talk

07. A Bell And A Whistle

08. Broke The Furniture

09. Unintentional Tape Manipulations

10. Heaven Adores You

11. 808 Crickets

12. Tell The Truth Pt. 1, Tell The Truth Pt. 2

13.. It's Okay To Think About Ending

