Phillip Lammonds Share Nostalgic 'Who's Right, Who's Wrong'

(IVPR) "How'd they get in that box?" jokes renowned songwriter Phillip Lammonds remembering a time when all he could think about were the sounds coming out of his grandfather's wooden, upright RCA radio. "I sat criss-cross applesauce on countless summer afternoons just glued to the tones and sorcery of it all and wondering where the songs came from." Last Friday, Lammonds-who grew up to write more than 4000 songs including tunes cut by Hootie & The Blowfish, Lee Brice, and more-shared a new single called "Who's Right, Who's Wrong," a song born from those early memories of music.
Lyrically, "Who's Right, Who's Wrong" echoes a longstanding tradition of country music: arguments with your significant other. "Who's right and who's wrong / When foolish pride and bown whisky collide in the night / A misunderstanding might wind up a fight," Lammonds sings in the song's opening verse. A waltzing piano and fiddle accompaniment give way to a solo acoustic guitar and vocal while the narrator sets up the story before a lonesome pedal steel guitar and tight vocal harmonies usher in the foreboding message; a lesson we all really have to learn the hard way.
"Cause a night spent mixing anger and alcohol
Is a mighty destructive thing to do,
Casting blame, pointing fingers
Is the preoccupation of fools
But when the morning sun finds you
And your true love is gone
It won't much matter who's right and who's wrong"
Lammonds will appear in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on November 22nd for a special Songwriters in the Round show.
Catch Phillip Lammonds On Tour:
Nov. 21 - Asheville, NC - Rotary Club of Asheville
Nov. 22 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Songwriters in the Round
Feb. 11 - Elbow Cay, The Bahamas - Hope Town Songwriters Festival
Jun. 12 - Thompsonville, MI - Crystal Mountain
Van Halen 'It's The Right Time' Demo- Why Lou Gramm Left Foreigner- David Gilmour Addresses Dark Side Wizard Of Oz- Paul Stanley On Life After KISS- more
Foreigner's Lou Gramm Says Rock Hall Pulled 'Fast One' With Induction Ceremony- Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan To Release Gary Rossington's Final Concert- more
Whiskey Myers Launching Moon Crush Whiskey Moon Festival- An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood TV Special On Veterans Day- Jason Aldean- Jelly Roll- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Fans Can Now Own Parts Of Duran Duran History
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Deliver New Song 'Detroit'
Earlimart's 'Teble & Tremble' Goes Vinyl For 20th Anniversary
Watch Palm Ghosts' 'Bright Note' Video
Smile Empty Soul Preview 'Swan Song' EP With 'We All Fall Down'
Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed
ZZ Top In The Studio For 'Deguello' Anniversary
Singled Out: Parker Barrow's 'Don't Tell Mama (What Mama Don't Know)'