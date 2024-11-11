Phillip Lammonds Share Nostalgic 'Who's Right, Who's Wrong'

(IVPR) "How'd they get in that box?" jokes renowned songwriter Phillip Lammonds remembering a time when all he could think about were the sounds coming out of his grandfather's wooden, upright RCA radio. "I sat criss-cross applesauce on countless summer afternoons just glued to the tones and sorcery of it all and wondering where the songs came from." Last Friday, Lammonds-who grew up to write more than 4000 songs including tunes cut by Hootie & The Blowfish, Lee Brice, and more-shared a new single called "Who's Right, Who's Wrong," a song born from those early memories of music.

Lyrically, "Who's Right, Who's Wrong" echoes a longstanding tradition of country music: arguments with your significant other. "Who's right and who's wrong / When foolish pride and bown whisky collide in the night / A misunderstanding might wind up a fight," Lammonds sings in the song's opening verse. A waltzing piano and fiddle accompaniment give way to a solo acoustic guitar and vocal while the narrator sets up the story before a lonesome pedal steel guitar and tight vocal harmonies usher in the foreboding message; a lesson we all really have to learn the hard way.

"Cause a night spent mixing anger and alcohol

Is a mighty destructive thing to do,

Casting blame, pointing fingers

Is the preoccupation of fools

But when the morning sun finds you

And your true love is gone

It won't much matter who's right and who's wrong"

Lammonds will appear in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on November 22nd for a special Songwriters in the Round show.

Catch Phillip Lammonds On Tour:

Nov. 21 - Asheville, NC - Rotary Club of Asheville

Nov. 22 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Songwriters in the Round

Feb. 11 - Elbow Cay, The Bahamas - Hope Town Songwriters Festival

Jun. 12 - Thompsonville, MI - Crystal Mountain

