Christian Lee Hutson Kicking Off 2025 With North American Tour

(TOC) Christian Lee Hutson has announced a North American tour kicking off in January 2025 in support of his lauded new album Paradise Pop. 10. Tickets will go on sale HERE on November 15 at 10am local. The run of shows will kick off in Las Vegas making stops in Chicago, Boston, New York, Nashville and more before a final show at Los Angeles' famed Troubadour. He also announced a special conversation + performance at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles on December 9.
Paradise Pop. 10 is co-produced with three of Hutson's longtime collaborators: 4x GRAMMY winner Phoebe Bridgers, GRAMMY-nominated songwriter & producer Marshall Vore and GRAMMY-nominated engineer & multi-instrumentalist Joseph Lorge. The album also features guest vocals from Bridgers, Katy Kirby, and Maya Hawke - another frequent collaborator whose universally lauded new album credits Hutson as producer and co-writer.
Paradise Pop. 10 is Hutson's first release since 2022's Quitters, which saw him earn widespread critical acclaim. Produced by Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst, it was the follow up to his dazzling 2020 debut, Beginners, praised by Pitchfork as "a stunningly empathetic study of human frailties."
Recorded in the depths of winter at Brooklyn's Figure 8 Studio, the close-knit talents from Los Angeles hunkered down to craft a brilliantly constructed and tender album. A captivating, breezy charm permeates every track of Paradise Pop. 10, with each song hooked around Hutson's warm, earthy vocals and dexterous story-telling.
TOUR DATES:
December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Grammy Museum
January 20 - Las Vegas, NV - The Beverly Theater
January 22 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
January 24 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
January 25 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
January 26 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig
January 28 - Toronto, ON - AXIS
January 30 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
January 31 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
February 1 - Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre
February 2 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
February 4 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man
February 5 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5
February 7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
February 8 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
February 10 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom
February 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
February 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
February 17 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
February 18 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
February 19 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
February 21 - San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall
February 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
