Prophets Of Addiction Premiere 'Face The Music' Video

(MBM) West Coast based glam, punk 'n' rollers Prophets Of Addiction just released the new music video for the track "Let's Get High" from their new album "Face the Music" through BraveWords Records.

Lead singer Lesli Sanders shares the story of the song and video, "We are all looking for a "high," although the term is often associated with drug use; in reality, it is most often not the case.

"In this case, the topic of the song as I was penning the lyrics was a reflection back into time of the excitement that surrounded a new release from a favorite band of mine. It was the effort put into not only purchasing the record, saving up money doing odd jobs, or whatever, as money was never handed to me; it had to be earned.

"Then I knew I had to be at the record store in a timely fashion as it could sell out real quickly; maybe the particular mom and pop record store only would have 6 copies? I would get there by any means necessary, which usually meant my bicycle.

"Then the race was on, and after purchasing that record, I would hightail it home to throw that thing on the turntable with an excitement rarely found in this now world of instant gratification. I mean, this was an accumulation of weeks, if not months, of preparation.

"Once that music was blasting, shaking the house much to my mom's dismay, it was time to double-task, as I would listen to every nuance all the while scouring the artwork, credits, and photos. It was a time of great excitement and a good "HIGH.""

Related Stories

News > Prophets Of Addiction