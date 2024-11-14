Angel's Punky Meadows Releasing First Christmas Song 'Wrap Me Up'

(Chipster) One of the most striking hard rock bands of the 1970's was undoubtedly Angel - who sported costumes, and a highly theatrical stage show only rivaled by KISS (their then-label mates on Casablanca Records). Despite Angel splitting in 1981, the group's popularity and influence remain high - resulting in the return of their larger-then-life guitarist, Punky Meadows, with his first-ever solo release Fallen Angel in 2016, which was followed by the Angel reunion album Risen in 2019 and follow up Once Upon A Time in 2023.

Punky has now recorded his first ever Christmas song at Knothole Recording Studio in Charlotte, NC and he is delivering it in that traditional Christmas vibe. As Punky explains, "Hey guys, want to introduce to you, my new Christmas song "Wrap Me Up". This is not a rock song, it's a standard Classic Christmas Song, like the Christmas songs of the 50's and 60's (when the best Christmas songs were written). "Wrap Me Up" will put a smile on your face, make you happy, romantic, Christmassy and want to dance! Your kids, parents, and grandparents will love this song! It just makes you feel good! Merry Christmas Bay-Bee!"

There will also be a Limited Edition (300 copies) CD Single along with an autographed Christmas Card only available directly from the Deko Entertainment web store to celebrate this release and kick off the Holiday Season!

Bundle Includes:

One (1) Punky Meadows "Wrap Me Up" CD

One (1) Punky Meadows "Wrap Me Up" Signed Christmas Card

Tracklist:

Wrap Me Up

Wrap Me Up (Instrumental)

