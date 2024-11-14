Hans Zimmer Live North American Shows Added

(TG) Last call! Due to overwhelming demand for the sold-out Hans Zimmer Live 2024 North American fall tour, the award-winning film composer is adding five additional shows in winter 2025 including Austin, Nashville, Columbus (OH), Brooklyn, and Baltimore.

"This will be the last chance to see this version of Hans Zimmer Live. The next time we tour, it will be a completely new production, setlist, and arrangements," says Zimmer, who was recently touted by Entertainment Weekly as a "pure entertainer, capable of weaving great sentiment into a hugely compelling, must-see experience."

Zimmer says these performances are the last opportunity for fans to see Hans Zimmer Live before he begins working on a brand-new live production. See the dates below:

Friday, January 31 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center

Sunday, February 2 - Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena

Tuesday, February 4 - Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena

Thursday, February 6 - Brooklyn, New York - Barclays Arena

Friday, February 7 - Baltimore, Maryland - CFG Arena

Related Stories

News > Hans Zimmer