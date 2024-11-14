Hans Zimmer Live North American Shows Added

(TG) Last call! Due to overwhelming demand for the sold-out Hans Zimmer Live 2024 North American fall tour, the award-winning film composer is adding five additional shows in winter 2025 including Austin, Nashville, Columbus (OH), Brooklyn, and Baltimore.
"This will be the last chance to see this version of Hans Zimmer Live. The next time we tour, it will be a completely new production, setlist, and arrangements," says Zimmer, who was recently touted by Entertainment Weekly as a "pure entertainer, capable of weaving great sentiment into a hugely compelling, must-see experience."
Zimmer says these performances are the last opportunity for fans to see Hans Zimmer Live before he begins working on a brand-new live production. See the dates below:
Friday, January 31 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center
Sunday, February 2 - Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena
Tuesday, February 4 - Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena
Thursday, February 6 - Brooklyn, New York - Barclays Arena
Friday, February 7 - Baltimore, Maryland - CFG Arena
Linkin Park Plot Massive From Zero World Tour- Motley Crue Preview Limited Edition Dr. Feelgood Box Set- Springsteen- more
Linkin Park Doing Free Limited Livestream- Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'- more
Miranda Lambert Shares Humorous 'Armadillo' Lyric Video- Blake Shelton To Take Fans to 'Texas' On Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Shinedown, Korn, Linkin Park Lead Welcome To Rockville 2025 Lineup
Dry Kill Logic Reuniting For Festival Appearance And New Music
Tommy Emmanuel Previews Live At The Sydney Opera House With 'The Jolly Swagman' Video
InTheosis Reveal 'Iconoclast' Lyric Video
Mental Cruelty Reimagine 'Symphony of a Dying Star'
Shinedown's Eric Bass Shares Video From Debut Solo Album
Watch Epica Begin New Chapter With 'Arcana' Video
Public Image Limited Confirmed To Headline Rebellion Festival