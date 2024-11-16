daydreamers Stream Self-Titled Debut EP

(Epic) Rising British alternative pop band daydreamers are excited to release their debut self-titled EP, daydreamers. The dazzling eight-track project is buoyed by a slew of previously shared buzz-generating songs and includes the brand-new single "We Don't Need To Do Forever." Get the EP here via Robots + Humans / Epic Records.

The EP follows the narrative of the lifecycle of a relationship, and ultimately the grieving process that comes with what could have been. A personal story for lead singer and principal songwriter Riley, the project came together all while he was experiencing these songs in real life. New single "We Don't Need To Do Forever" is the rush from first meeting someone, while viral debut single "Call Me Up" is the high that comes from the start of a relationship. "All I Ever Dream About" is the honeymoon, while "Colourblind" is when red flags are out of sight, out of mind. "Don't Delete My Number" is the end of the relationship, when you're ghosted, and "Hope You're Happy" is the denial. Closing track "Beach House" is a reflection on it all, the acceptance, and ultimately missing the times you've idealized in your head.

"Lyrically, I hope it's the sort of record that you can listen to on headphones and feel like it's helping you get through something - meeting someone for the first time, falling in love, going through a break up," says Riley. "Musically it's uplifting though, optimistic and hopeful. I think those two things are what I aim for when writing."

Since their debut earlier this year, Riley (vocalist), Aurora (bass), Jay (drums) and Marco (guitar), who make up the daydreamers, have experienced their share of fan and critical acclaim. They released their debut single "Call Me Up" just this spring, and it quickly ignited a frenzy on TikTok, translating to several million streams. Garnering the band early critical acclaim from the likes of BBC Radio 1 and MTV UK, they shared "Beach House," "All I Ever Dream About," "Don't Delete My Number, and "Colourblind" throughout the summer and fall, garnering acclaim from the likes of Wonderland, Euphoria, Dork, and more, with Uproxx fittingly proclaiming that "daydreamers display the potential to resonate indefinitely." It's not hard to see why.

"To me, daydreamers is 'Sad Euphoria'," observes Riley. "The lyrics will tear your heart out, but the music is euphoric. It's built around playing live. We want to create a space where people are shouting back their feelings to us and we're all connecting. Even though the emotions are intense and often overwhelming, we're all optimistic in the moment because we're together. I think music exists to help us understand life. Maybe, daydreamers can help you make sense of things."

Just last month, daydreamers wrapped up a UK tour with indie rock band Sea Girls after a summer of increasingly buzzy festival appearances, including Latitude and the iconic Reading & Leeds. On their set at the latter, Dork proclaimed "With a dreamy blend of indie pop and shoegaze that's been earning them plaudits from all corners, their ear for a hook should see them drawing attention like a bright light to a punch drunk moth. A potential Next Big Thing in waiting, Reading & Leeds feels like a festival they could be playing for years to come." daydreamers have also previously opened for acts like Kings of Leon and Palewaves. The band notably sold out their first-ever headlining gig in London, all before even releasing their debut single.

Up next, daydreamers will give an EP release show on November 20, 2024 in London, UK. Just last week, the band announced a spring headlining tour for the UK in support of the EP. The tour will kick off in Brighton, UK on April 8th before wrapping up with a hometown show in London, UK on April 17 at Garage.

