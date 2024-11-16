Luke Hemmings Previews Live EP With 'Close My Eyes' Video

(Arista) After the success of his acclaimed EP, boy, and sold-out worldwide spring tour earlier this year, the multi-talented singer-songwriter Luke Hemmings announces his Nostalgia (Live From Los Angeles) EP due out December via Arista Records.

The EP is a collection of live recordings from the LA stop of his Nostalgia That Never Existed Tour. Along with the announcement, he has shared the first taste of the EP, the live version of boy's "Close My Eyes" out now.

On sharing the EP, Luke shares: Had an incredible time earlier this year getting to play songs from my EP 'boy' and my debut album 'When Facing the Things We Turn Away From'. Now that the Nostalgia tour is officially wrapped, I'm excited to commemorate it with a live EP so the memories can be experienced again and again. Hope you enjoy it. x Luke

Tracklist

1. Intro/A Beautiful Dream

2. Motion

3. Close My Eyes

4. Comedown

5. Garden Life

6. Shakes

7. Starting Line

