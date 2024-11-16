Luke Hemmings Previews Live EP With 'Close My Eyes' Video

(Arista) After the success of his acclaimed EP, boy, and sold-out worldwide spring tour earlier this year, the multi-talented singer-songwriter Luke Hemmings announces his Nostalgia (Live From Los Angeles) EP due out December via Arista Records.
The EP is a collection of live recordings from the LA stop of his Nostalgia That Never Existed Tour. Along with the announcement, he has shared the first taste of the EP, the live version of boy's "Close My Eyes" out now.
On sharing the EP, Luke shares: Had an incredible time earlier this year getting to play songs from my EP 'boy' and my debut album 'When Facing the Things We Turn Away From'. Now that the Nostalgia tour is officially wrapped, I'm excited to commemorate it with a live EP so the memories can be experienced again and again. Hope you enjoy it. x Luke
Tracklist
1. Intro/A Beautiful Dream
2. Motion
3. Close My Eyes
4. Comedown
5. Garden Life
6. Shakes
7. Starting Line
Luke Hemmings Says Goodbye To Youth In 'Close My Eyes'
Eddie Van Halen Recorded 3 Or 4 Albums Worth Of Unreleased Music- KISS May Perform Together Again- Jason Bonham- more
Stream Linkin Park's Reunion Album 'FROM ZERO'- Jason Aldean, Def Leppard and Bailey Zimmerman Lead Country Thunder SK Lineup- Jack White Tour- more
George Jones' Lost Nashville Sessions Now Available- Stream Brooks & Dunn's 'Root II'- Blake Shelton Shares New Single 'Texas'- Thomas Rhett- more
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Eddie Van Halen Recorded 3 Or 4 Albums Worth Of Unreleased Music
Jason Bonham Will No Longer Be Part Of Sammy Hagar's Best of All Worlds Band
Sodom Expand And Remaster 'Tapping The Vein'
Bayside's Anthony Raneri Celebrates New EP Release With 'Over Time' Video
KISS May Perform Together Again
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong Open Up On The Zach Sang Show
As I Lay Dying Member Exodus Inspires Brandon Short To Leave Austrian Death Machine
Singled Out: Sister Hazel's Live Again