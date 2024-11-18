Scorpion Child Share 'Outliers' Video and Announce New Album

(Action!) Austin, Texas band, Scorpion Child, plays dark rock and roll that blends haunting themes and atmospheric melodies; a unique fusion of post-punk, hard rock, and brooding aesthetic. The band has returned in 2024, galvanized with a fortified lineup and renewed dedication. Scorpion Child will release its new album, 'I Saw the End as it Passed Right Through Me', on February 14, 2025 via Noize in the Attic Records. The LP is the long-awaited follow up to the band's 2016 full-length LP, 'Acid Roulette' (Nuclear Blast Records), a release hailed as "mesmerizing" by Metal Hammer. Pre-order/save Scorpion Child's 'I Saw the End as it Passed Right Through Me' at this location.

The first taste of what 'I Saw the End as it Passed Right Through Me' delivers lies in wait with the new single, "Outliers", a powerful punch of a song, filled with introspective lyrics, that perfectly encapsulates the band's distinct style.

"Outliers" was recorded at Austin's Point West Recording with Charles Godfrey (Black Angels, The Mountain Goats). "Outliers" deep dives into the organizational use of fear tactics and the related, unknown forces that we are supposed to run from, or conform to," offers Scorpion Child vocalist Aryn Jonathan Black. "The song is a look into the thought that "they" are always watching us and that we should play the same game from our POV in the shadows."

The band just completed a successful autumn European tour which launched on October 3 and included spotlight festival appearances as part of Switzerland's Up In Smoke Festival (w/ Monster Magnet, Slomosa), the Netherlands' Into The Void Festival (w/ Black Tusk, Greenleaf), Germany's Keep It Low Festival (w/ Russian Circles, Inter Arma), Belgium's Desertfest (w/ Conan, Monolord). The tour included a special live set on legendary German music television show, Rockpalast, which has hosted scores of A-level artists such as The Afghan Whigs, Black Pumas, The Cult, and Thin Lizzy, and saw Scorpion Child lauded for its "raw energy"

'I Saw the End as it Passed Right Through Me' is a quite intense and rather moody record," Black continues. "I wrote these songs from the pits of a deep depression after going through a really rough patch in life where my mental health was very poor. Don't think of it as all gloomy, though, because in our sadness there are always euphoric times of extreme happiness and nirvana. It's truly an honest record, and we are excited to perform it live."

The track listing for Scorpion Child's 'I Saw the End as it Passed Right Through Me', is as follows:

1.) Be the Snake

2.) Actress

3.) Outliers

4.) See the Shine

5.) The Starker

6.) Wired Corpse

7.) Godskin

8.) Hanging Sun

