Paul Simon Opens Up About Hearing Loss CBS Mornings Preview

(CBS News) CBS Mornings have shared a preview of Paul Simon's appearance on the show tomorrow morning (November 20th) where he opens up about his dramatic hearing loss and how he is finding a way to perform again.

The music icon takes Anthony Mason behind-the-scenes at the Stanford Initiative to Cure Hearing Loss, where more than 100 scientists are working to help the nearly half a billion people worldwide who are disabled by the condition.

Tune in to "CBS Mornings" tomorrow, Wednesday, November 20th 7:00-9:00 AM on the CBS Television Network and streaming live on Paramount+ and watch the preview on X

Related Stories

Paul Simon Announces New Release 'Seven Psalms

News > Paul Simon