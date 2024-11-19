ScHoolboy Q Announces 2025 Tour Dates

(Interscope) ScHoolboy Q has announced a brand new run of live tour dates which includes stops both in the U.S as well as Germany, France, Netherlands and United Kingdom.
Playing songs from his critically acclaimed catalog, including this year's Blue Lips, ScHoolboy Q will kick off the tour in Oakland CA next year - undoubtedly bringing the energy from the Summer run to new crowds globally.
Tickets will be available for artist pre-sale this Thursday, November 21 at 9am local time via https://laylo.com/groovyq/m/bluelipslive while public on-sale will begin Friday, November 22.
BLUE LIPS LIVE TOUR ROUTING:
Jan 23 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Jan 24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
Jan 25 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Jan 26 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Feb 14 Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
Feb 15 Paris, France @ Elysee Montmarte
Feb 17 Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
Feb 19 Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium
Feb 20 London, UK @ Roundhouse
