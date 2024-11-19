Young Franco Recruits piri and MC DT For 'Going On'

(ICLG) Globally acclaimed DJ and producer Young Franco shares a brand-new infectious summer banger, "Going On" featuring piri and MC DT, along with the official music video directed by Sam Bratby. Young Franco has also announced his debut album "it's Franky baby!" out January 24, available to pre-order HERE.

"Going On" featuring piri and MC DT, is a refreshingly lucid and melodically soothing cut. The song pulses with the unmistakable energy of UK garage, merging crisp, syncopated beats with lush, soulful melodies. UK-based singer, songwriter, and electronic music producer piri shines through with her distinctive blend of dreamy pop and UK dance music, alongside award-winning and one of the UK's garage scene pioneers MC DT.

Young Franco shares, "I've always had a lot of respect for piri and all the records she puts out. We worked together while I was in London. I was really inspired by all the UK garage sounds that I was listening at the time, going out to shows... piri is a very skilled writer, and we sort of just banged out that song in a day and ended up getting MC DT on it afterwards and put it all together. Then we shot a fun video clip."

piri says, "being in the studio with Young Franco of course brought back memories of my time in Australia, so I was really channelling the sun and good energy I felt from that part of the world! This song is just about waking up and feeling good and having one of those rare days where everything just goes right, it was so much fun to work on and I feel it radiates those sunny vibes."

The debut album, "it's Franky baby!" is a compilation of Young Franco's genre-bending and cutting-edge productions, an energetic fusion of disco, Italo-disco, dance music, rap, and punk, weaving influences from the UK, America, Italy, Nigeria and Jamaica. Young Franco has described the collection as "an accumulation of all my friends, everyone I love, and artists I've been privileged to work alongside."

Young Franco adds to his already impressive list of heavy-weight collaborations with a slew of trailblazing collaborators on this album. Featuring vocalists and producers from a myriad of scenes and subcultures, the 10-track album features New Orleans rapper and friend Pell, American rapper Denzel Curry, UK legend Master Peace, funk duo Franc Moody, British electronic music producer and DJ p-rallel, American singer-songwriter Dana Williams, Nigerian singer - songwriter pop artist Kah-Lo, piri from UK duo piri & tommy, award-winning musician MC DT, American hip hop duo EARTHGANG, music producer and DJ Jafunk, UK veteran of the urban music scene General Levy, Tommy Villiers from piri & tommy, and Kenyan-New Zealand musician Muroki. "Working with so many incredibly talented artists has been such a joy and gives so much value. This album is an ode to all the people I work with in music and is a celebration of great friends I've worked with," shares Young Franco.

Related Stories

Young Franco and Franc Moody 'Daydreaming' With New Single and Video

News > Young Franco