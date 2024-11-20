Sara Noelle Shares New Christmas Single 'Little Dove'

(FFPR) Sara Noelle continues her annual tradition of sharing new Christmas music with one new original song, "Little Dove" and a version of a standard, "Silent Night."
""Little Dove" was inspired by a mourning dove that lived outside my window for a couple of months. I loved the routine of waking up every morning to check on her, noticing her patterns throughout the day and seeing her mate and hatchling born and eventually leave the nest. I love the sound of their call (what you hear in the song is actually her!) Feeling the kinship with animals is a grounding feeling - reminding us that we're all connected on this earth - their behaviors aren't that different from us humans. I liked the idea of writing a holiday song about her and viewing her as my "Christmas angel" like the song sings."
Noelle is a singer-songwriter who creates indie folk and ambient-inspired music on albums Do I Have to Feel Everything, Cover the Blue and Morning Moon.
"Little Dove" is Noelle's fifth annual holiday original song created with producer and frequent collaborator Dan Duszynski. Prior Christmas songs include "Winter's Glow," "I'll Sleep 'Til Christmas," "Like Snow (Slowly Falling)" and "Christmas at Sea," as well as a series of classic covers including versions of "Silent Night," "Carol of the Bells," "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Christmas Time Is Here" that have drawn notice.
"Little Dove / Silent Night" follows the October release of two reimagined songs from the album Do I Have to Feel Everything, "Cascading Glow (Phosphorescence Remix)" and "Here Comes the Rain (Blooming Yucca Remix)," also produced by Duszynski.
Noelle is currently working on her fourth album, which is due out next year. She also edits the print literary journal Lyrics as Poetry, which is releasing its fifth volume in early 2025.
Jason Bonham Was A Little Shocked Sammy Hagar Replaced Him- Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic 'Love To Love' With Michael Schenker (Visualizer)- more
Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri Robbed Of $1 Million Of Tequila In Truck Hijacking- Ralph Macchio Stars In Coldplay's 'The Karate Kid' Video- more
Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Featuring Jelly Roll- Blake Shelton Marks Career High With Hit As Big As 'Texas'- more
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Stream 'White Noise' Video
Coheed and Cambria 'Searching for Tomorrow' As They Announce New Album
SKILLET Announce Kingdom Of Rock Book
4 Non Blondes' 'What's Up?' Joins Spotify Billions Club
Marky Ramones Holiday Blitzkrieg Shows Announced
Ad Infinitum Deliver 'Anthem For The Broken' Video
Jethro Tull Share 'Jack Frost and Hooded Crow' Remix From Christmas Album
Airforce Returning With First New Album In Five Years 'Acts of Madness'