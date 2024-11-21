Danjo Release 'Girls on the Dance Floor' Video

(PN) Country Duo Danjo (Danny Kensy & Barefoot Joe) released a new single titled "Girls On The Dance Floor" along with a music video. This rowdy duo knows how to get the party started in their new tune "Girls On The Dance Floor".

Girls on the Dance Floor is written by a cast of all-star song writers, which include Bart Butler (Heartache on the Dancefloor - Jon Pardi), Jesse Frasure (One Big Country Song - LOCASH), and Chase McGill (The Way I Talk - Morgan Wallen). The song was pitched to DANJO, who were instantly hooked on the energy and tone of the song.

Girls on the Dance Floor is a party-tonk single released in September 2024. On the heels of their successful release, the duo released a fan-requested music video on Thursday, November 21st 2024. The music video celebrates their fun personalities, sense of humor and their natural ability to bring a party to every song and room that they enter. The premise of the song is simple; the secret to a damn good time is girls on the dance floor and beer on ice!

Individually, Danny Kensy and Barefoot Joe are both accomplished singer-songwriters.. Danny Kensy has several successful independent releases in the Top 100 Music Row Breakout Chart, including "Radio Back", "Lonely Girl", and "That Old Wind"; while Barefoot Joe has recently broken into the Music Row Charts with the critically acclaimed soulful debut record, "Just Plain Crazy". They both recently won "Song of the Year" at the 2024 Josie Music Awards held at The Grand Ole' Opry on October 27, 2024 for their self penned hit "God's Got His Cowboy" an original tribute to the Great Toby Keith.

TOGETHER, they are more than just a prolific country music duo, they are best friends who share a passion for music! As DANJO, they have an outlet to show their crazy sides and write and perform songs that just make you wanna say "Hell yeah! Yep."

