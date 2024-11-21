Paul Adams and Elizabeth Geyer Release the Album 'A Journey of Dreams'

(Glass Onyon) Living thousands of miles apart, United States based, award-winning multi-instrumentalist, Paul Adams, and Australia based, award-winning pianist, flugelhorn instrumentalist and vocalist, Elizabeth Geyer, have been creating music together from opposite ends of the globe since their debut collaboration, "Imaginings." Across the oceans and continents, something definitely worked synergistically and continues to work. Their album won the award, "Contemporary Instrumental Album of the Year" at the Zone Music Reporter Awards in 2015. Following, "Imaginings," came "Deeper Imaginings" and "Sanctuary," the New Age Music Guide's "Album of the Year" of 2022.

Continuing to unfold the timeless, spiritual sanctuary that has become a trademark of their music, came the (December 2023) single from this new album, "A Journey of Dreams." The full album release of "A Journey of Dreams" met with delays after the success of the single but is finally released on 11/15/24. It involves Adams' creative musical talent and his collection of exotic world instruments as well as the electric sitar he made in the days when he was a luthier. Their successful journeys have amassed over 138 million streams on Pandora as well as regular programming on SiriusXM Radio.

Blended with Elizabeth Geyer's sensitive piano, flugelhorn and instrumental vocalizations, "A Journey of Dreams," continues the beautiful and exotic flow of their previous releases. Adams said, "We wanted to focus on beauty, especially as the world seems to be in such deep chaos." When referring to Geyer's solo album projects, Bruce Lundvall of Blue Note Records called Elizabeth "A brilliant musician and songwriter." For "A Journey Of Dreams," Elizabeth says her intention was to create a place of safety and home. "Imagine a place where you once came from, where you will go back to, and a place you sometimes visit in dreams."

With its exotic artistic nature and chill ethnic impressions, Adams describes the album as offering a bit of artistic and spiritual pragmatism. "It's all right here on 'circus Earth' - from the heinous to the sublime. We felt a need to create something that might focus on the deep beauty we are all capable of. We feel as if God, nature, or whatever you wish to call it, is challenging us. 'She's' wondering if we have the interpersonal maturity and cultural skills to work together in this rapidly changing, growing, yet shrinking world."

