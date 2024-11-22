Robbie Williams Shares 'Forbidden Road' From 'Better Man' Biopic

(Arista) Robbie Williams has today released his brand new single, "Forbidden Road," which features in his forthcoming musical biopic, Better Man, from Paramount Pictures. The single is out now on all platforms via Arista Records. The full soundtrack, Better Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), will be released digitally on December 27th.
"Forbidden Road" is written by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler (Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber's "Stuck with U," Halsey & Marshmello's "Be Kind," Blackpink "Hard To Love) and Sacha Skarbek (James Blunt's "You're Beautiful & "Goodbye My Lover," Miley Cyrus "Wrecking Ball.) The track features an acoustic guitar and reflective lyrics before building to a moving crescendo with soaring strings. The song is featured at the end of the film.
The single release comes as fans eagerly await the release of Robbie's musical biopic film Better Man which hits select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on December 25th. The artwork for the soundtrack mirrors the recently revealed film poster - an homage to Williams' unforgettable album cover, Life Thru a Lens. The original album cover image was taken by renowned music and portrait photographer Andy Earl, responsible for over 120 creative memorable covers and album sleeves, working with artists including Robbie, Pink Floyd, Johnny Cash, Madonna, and Prince. The film poster and soundtrack artwork sees Williams portrayed as he is seen throughout the entire film - as a CGI monkey.
Better Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) track list:
1. Feel
2. I Found Heaven
3. Rock DJ
4. Relight My Fire
5. Come Undone
6. She's the One
7. Something Beautiful
8. Land of 1000 Dances
9. Angels
10. Let Me Entertain You
11. Better Man
12. My Way
13. Forbidden Road
