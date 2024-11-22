.

Singled Out: Swearingen & Kelli's Cold-Hearted Truth (Alt Version)

Singled Out: Swearingen & Kelli's Cold-Hearted Truth (Alt Version)

(Day in Country) Indie Americana duo Swearingen & Kelli just released their new single "Cold-Hearted Truth (Alt Version)" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

AJ Swearingen: We had been playing around with a new live arrangement of "Cold-Hearted Truth" featuring Jayne on lead vocals, and it had an impact on audiences.

We wrote this song together. It's one of my favorite ways to write. I have a verse and a chorus started, bring it to Jayne, and then it just flows to completion from there. Writing together is easy. Originally, "Cold-Hearted Truth" was recorded and produced by Mitch Dane (Sputnik Sound, Nashville) for our 2019 record.

Jayne Kelli: With this softer juxtaposition and AJ's restoring of an old tape machine, we wanted to breathe new life into the song, while keeping elements from the original recording intact. One of these was the gorgeous pedal steel part, written by Justin Schipper, now played by AJ on lap steel.

