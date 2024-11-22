Singled Out: Swearingen & Kelli's Cold-Hearted Truth (Alt Version)

(Day in Country) Indie Americana duo Swearingen & Kelli just released their new single "Cold-Hearted Truth (Alt Version)" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
AJ Swearingen: We had been playing around with a new live arrangement of "Cold-Hearted Truth" featuring Jayne on lead vocals, and it had an impact on audiences.
We wrote this song together. It's one of my favorite ways to write. I have a verse and a chorus started, bring it to Jayne, and then it just flows to completion from there. Writing together is easy. Originally, "Cold-Hearted Truth" was recorded and produced by Mitch Dane (Sputnik Sound, Nashville) for our 2019 record.
Jayne Kelli: With this softer juxtaposition and AJ's restoring of an old tape machine, we wanted to breathe new life into the song, while keeping elements from the original recording intact. One of these was the gorgeous pedal steel part, written by Justin Schipper, now played by AJ on lap steel.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Video For Duet With His Late Father- Green Day, Post Malone and Lady Gaga Lead Coachella Lineup- more
Jason Bonham Was A Little Shocked Sammy Hagar Replaced Him- Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic 'Love To Love' With Michael Schenker (Visualizer)- more
Jelly Roll Shares New Song 'Run It' For Sonic the Hedgehog 3- Brantley Gilbert Announces The Tattoos Tour 2025- more
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Laid To Rest
Watch Duran Duran Rock ELO's 'Evil Woman' At Madison Square Garden
The Amity Affliction Announce North American Tour
Jason Charles Miller Shares Video For Accidental Deep Purple Tribute
KISS Army Marks 49th Anniversary
Yes Fire Back About Lawsuit Over Alleged Song Theft
Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Video For Duet With His Late Father
George Harrison Early Beatles-Era Futurama Guitar Fetches $1.27 Million