R.P. Mixon Announces New Album With 'Zen'

(CC) R.P. Mixon is excited to announce his new album, Here Ends The Story, set to be released on February 28, 2025. The anticipated album features 12 tracks that evoke the spirit of classic '70s rock, blending vintage tones, soulful solos, and rich acoustic textures. With a sound reminiscent of a long-playing double album from 1973, Here Ends The Story weaves tales of heartbreak, bad decisions, and unrelenting longing.
Today, R.P. Mixon is sharing "Zen," the latest single from the forthcoming album. Available now on all major streaming platforms, Mixon reflects, "My newest single, 'Zen,' is a song of empowerment and encouragement to become your best self, on your terms. That's how I've lived my life."
"Zen" is a dramatic, genre-defying blend of influences from Pink Floyd, Oasis, and George Harrison. With this track, Mixon aims to break boundaries and transcend genres. "I listen to and learn from so many styles," says Mixon. "I'm never one to feel hemmed into just one sound or genre. My songs share a common soul but pull from many different influences."
This release follows Mixon's previously released singles, "Thank You" and "Shades," which are also available on all streaming services. "Thank You" features soulful background harmonies and a '70s Wurlitzer groove, accompanying a sing-along tribute to a relationship that burned out. Meanwhile, "Shades" captures a '60s psychedelic guitar riff, interwoven with dreamy harmonies, driving acoustic guitars, and bass. Grateful Web has hailed the track as a, "Country-infused psychedelic love song.""
Hailing from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, R.P. Mixon's music is rooted in the authentic, organic sound of his rural surroundings. Drawing inspiration from country rock, southern rock, and classic rock legends like Merle Haggard, The Band, The Grateful Dead, and George Harrison, Mixon's work embodies the spirit of an earlier, golden era in American music.
"I was inspired by guitar players like Eric Clapton, Dickie Betts, and Jerry Garcia, who pushed limits and improvised," says Mixon. "As a vocalist, I've learned from legends like Sinatra, Jim Morrison, George Jones, and rock icons like Ronnie James Dio and Paul Rodgers."
Only after having co-written with many platinum-certified songwriters, during his time with Columbia Records and as an EMI Published songwriter, did Mixon finally develop his own lyrical voice. "It may say a lot about me, but I find it difficult to write joyful songs," Mixon admits. "Sometimes hopeful, but always 100% honest."
R.P. Mixon, known for his solo acoustic performances, covering classics by Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, and The Grateful Dead, is eagerly preparing to hit the stage with a full electric rock show in support of Here Ends The Story in 2025.
