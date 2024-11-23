The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr Launches New Reverb Shop

(Reverb) Albert Hammond Jr., lead guitarist for Grammy Award-winning indie band The Strokes, has returned to Reverb to sell a collection of studio- and tour-used guitars, basses, and more.

The wide-ranging collection of instruments, which were played throughout Hammond Jr.'s prolific solo career, as well as on The Strokes tours and records, is now available in The Official Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes Reverb Shop.

Formed in New York City in the late-90s, The Strokes were founded by frontman Julian Casablancas, who enlisted his former school friend Albert Hammond Jr., along with former schoolmates Nikolai Fraiture, Nick Valensi, and Fabrizio Moretti. After playing throughout NYC, the band broke onto the national stage with the release of their debut EP Is This It, featuring standout singles "Someday" and "Last Nite."

From 2003's Room On Fire to 2020's The New Abnormal, which won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album, The Strokes continued to produce fast-selling, high-charting hits, all while Hammond Jr. released a number of solo projects, such as 2006's Yours to Keep and 2008's Como Te Llama?

"It's kind of scary to go through these...like oh I'm going to take that back!" said Hammond Jr. "My hope is that they find a home within you."

Among the music gear available in The Official Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes Reverb Shop is a Gibson J45 that Hammond Jr. played while opening up for Coldplay on 2008's Viva la Vida Tour. During one of the tour's shows in Norway, Hammond Jr. smashed the guitar he had been using, prompting him to buy the J45, which he used for the remainder of the tour. Said Hammond Jr.: "I've broken a few things in my life."

Additional items available in The Official Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes Reverb Shop include:

A Guild Acoustic that was the primary acoustic used on the tour supporting Yours to Keep in 2007. "All the dings are real. They look like they're from my belt."

A Precision P Bass that was used on The Strokes' 2013 album Comedown Machine, as well as on the AHJ EP.

A Gibson SG Bigsby that was played live and on tour throughout his career, including The Strokes albums First Impressions of Earth, Angles, and Comedown Machine, the supporting tours for Angles and Comedown Machine, and the tour supporting the Future Present Past EP. "I was going through a bit of a Bigsby phase," said Hammond Jr.

A Telecaster, which has since had its pickup changed to a P-94, used by Hammond Jr. to shoot a commercial for Fender. "The neck felt so nice and I asked them if I could keep it because it made me feel like I was going to practice more."

A Jupiter-6 owned by Hammond Jr.'s father, Albert Hammond, who is known for hit tracks such as "Down by the River" and "It Never Rains in Southern California."

The Official Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes Reverb Shop marks Hammond Jr.'s return to Reverb, following a 2018 partnership that saw the award-winning rocker auction off a collection of amps to benefit youth music programs. Proceeds from The Albert Hammond Jr. Reverb Charity Auction were donated to The Otis Redding Foundation, Girls Rock Santa Barbara, and The Brooklyn United Music and Arts Program.

To shop the gear in The Official Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes Reverb Shop, visit https://reverb.com/shop/official-albert-hammond-jr.

