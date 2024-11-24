The Ting Tings 'Danced On The Wire' To Announce New Album

(MUSES) The Ting Tings have shared their new songs "Danced On The Wire" and "Down" as the first taste of their the new studio album "Home", which is slated to be released on February 28th 2025.

After rocketing to international fame with their 2008 debut album We Started Nothing, which featured chart-topping hits like "That's Not My Name" and "Shut Up and Let Me Go," The Ting Tings have continued to release music on their own terms, with each subsequent release the duo has experimented and redefined their sound. Now, after more than 15 years in the industry, and 6 years since their last release they're digging deep with the new album Home.

The first two tracks, "Danced On The Wire" and "Down," showcase a hint of the sprawling sound of the upcoming album release. The first track, "Danced On The Wire," led by Jules De Martino is full of harmony, classic storytelling, and songwriting while the second track, "Down" blends glorious harmonies and a sweet lead from Katie White, evoking a bonfire-ready setting.

Despite their huge success the duo has always felt like outsiders, more punk in attitude than pop, very independent, even when signed to major labels. Home was written, recorded and produced by themselves in their self-built home studio and released on their own label Wonderful Records.

Inspired by classic songwriting from artists like Fleetwood Mac, Christopher Cross and Steely Dan, The Ting Tings have created an easy breezy album that feels warm and ethereal, inviting and timeless. Their own modern-day classic.

Currently based in Ibiza after leaving London in 2020 with a new baby in arms, The Ting Tings' new lifestyle has provided ample inspiration for Home. Living on the island with their now four-year-old daughter has infused their music with a fresh perspective and a sense of freedom that is palpable within the album's classic arrangements, melodies and lyrics. As Katie White says: "We've always stayed true to our own creative path and the new album feels like the culmination of everything we've done, in a place that feels most like us."

