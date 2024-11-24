Trap Dickey Recruits BigXthaPlug For 'No Love'

(Umusic) Rising as the next breakout rapper out of "The Carolinas," buzzing South Carolina rap phenomenon Trap Dickey unleashes a brand new single entitled "No Love" featuring BigXthaPlug out now.
On the track, tense piano pierces airy 808s as Trap Dickey's pummeling flow takes hold. His charismatic and catchy bars weigh heavy on the beat, paving the way for a stunning turn from BigXthaPlug. Energized by skittering hi-hats, Trap Dickey pulls listeners into his world without compromise or apology as he reminds, "I'm straight from the bottom, still hanging with thugs."
It lands in the wake of "Bird Business" featuring Rylo Rodriguez which received plugs from HipHopDX, and more. Earlier in the year, he joined forces with DaBaby on the "Blue Devils (Remix)," which trended at #10 on all of YouTube within the first 24 hours of release. It saw North Carolina's hottest rap superstar DaBaby bless South Carolina's undisputed rookie of the year with a coveted feature.
Of course, the original "Blue Devils" put Trap Dickey on the map, stacking up nearly 15 million cumulative streams. Simultaneously, he delivered showstopping performances for On The Radar and From The Block in addition to discussing his impressive journey so far on No Jumper, Dirty Glove Bastard, and more. It's no wonder AllHipHop.com christened him "The New Face of South Carolina."
