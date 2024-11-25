Kix Brooks Hands Over The Mic To American Country Countdown

(The GreenRoom) After almost two decades as the host of American Country Countdown, Kix Brooks has announced he is stepping away from his iconic role. Taking over the reins in January 2006, Brooks made his mark as a trusted voice in country music, guiding listeners through the week's top hits with warmth, insight and humor. Known as a torchbearer for country music's rich history, Brooks has not only upheld the tradition but also championed up-and-coming artists, bridging the gap between classic sounds and modern influences. His candid, intimate interviews reveal layers of the genre and its stars that only an fellow artist with his his depth and experience can deliver, offering rare, unfiltered insights into both the past and future of country music. His decision to step away marks the end of an era, but his influence on both the legacy of country radio and the broader country music community will continue to echo for years to come.

"I never dreamed I would be asked to host a legendary international radio show like American Country Countdown," explained Brooks. "The fact that I have been supported by hundreds of affiliates and an amazing team of radio professionals for 18 years has made this one of the greatest experiences of my professional life. It's time to turn my primary focus back to writing, recording and touring with Brooks & Dunn. It's been an honor, to say the least, that I was trusted with a microphone that had such an iconic history. Special thanks to all the fans who listened and participated, to ensure that I was being the best that I could be. Keep counting 'em down!"

Broadcast to more than 300 station affiliates nationwide via Westwood One, the American Country Countdown team includes Executive Producer Lonnie Napier, Network Producer Nikita Palmer and writer and ACC news contributor Suzanne Alexander. Earning widespread acclaim for his outstanding contributions to the broadcast industry, Brooks was honored with the Country Music Association's (CMA) "National Broadcast Personality of the Year" Award in 2009, 2011, and 2013, making him the first person to receive a CMA Award in both the artist and broadcast categories. With numerous nominations throughout his career, he also claimed the Academy of Country Music's (ACM) Radio Award for "National Personality" in 2021. Brooks' final broadcast will air the weekend of Dec. 28-29, 2024, marking the end of an era in his celebrated broadcasting career.

Kix Brooks is one-half of country music's most successful duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn. Along with his partner Ronnie Dunn, the duo amassed 20 chart-topping hits, 40 Top Ten songs stretching back to 1991 and over 80 industry awards including two GRAMMY awards, dozens of ACM and CMA honors and a discography counting more album sales than any duo in history - regardless of genre - Brooks & Dunn's influence on today's country has never been in question. Their just released REBOOT II is the sequel to their acclaimed 2019 album REBOOT and follows the same format of giving today's most engaging artists in and out of country music the near-impossible task of reimagining an iconic Brooks & Dunn song; except this time, the artists were given maximum creative freedom. REBOOT II's 18 tracks include a dynamic and eclectic collection that spans genres and generations. In 2019, Brooks & Dunn had the prestigious honor of being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. They continue to break records, tallying the longest-running country music residency in Las Vegas, and criss-cross North America year after year on their sold-out tours, with plans to return to the road in 2025 for their NEON MOON TOUR. Brooks, whom Rolling Stone calls "one of the most versatile guys in country music," is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, co-owner and founder of Nashville's award-winning winery Arrington Vineyards and the first recipient of the CMA "Humanitarian Award."

Related Stories

Brooks & Dunn Recruit All-Star Guests For Reboot 2

News > Kix Brooks