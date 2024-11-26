Guy Simoneau Shares 'One Good Life' Video

(EKPR) In a world that feels increasingly chaotic, debut artist Guy Simoneau delivers a much-needed reminder of life's simple joys with his heartfelt first single, "One Good Life." Paired with a touching music video now available on his YouTube channel, Simoneau's debut is a tender and timely anthem for living with purpose, kindness, and gratitude.

With a stripped-back production that lets his raw, vulnerable voice take center stage, "One Good Life" is more than a song-it's a guidebook for meaningful living. Through warm acoustic melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Simoneau reflects on the small actions that build a fulfilling life.

In "One Good Life," Simoneau calls for a return to authenticity and human connection in an era dominated by hustle culture and digital noise. From encouraging thank-you cards instead of texts to finding joy in good whiskey, high fives, and heartfelt hugs, the song's lyrics serve as a poignant reminder to slow down and cherish the present.

The accompanying music video brings Simoneau's message to life with visuals that celebrate community, love, and shared experiences. Through warm, intimate imagery, the video captures the essence of "One Good Life" - a tapestry of human moments that remind us how much joy can be found in connection and care.

"'One Good Life' would never have happened without the family, friends, and loved ones who are in my life. My "F.O.G.'s" (Friends of Guy). Songs live on and I want this message to be around long after I've played my last D chord," says Simoneau. "Special thank you's to my 3 sons (Ben, Curtis, and Jeremy), sister Claire and brother Tom, Anne (to the power of 10), Adam, my New York Flyers Gang, the Mow Co crew, my boss Tom, and the New York City music community. They make it easy to live 'One Good Life.'"

"One Good Life" is written and performed by Guy Simoneau and produced by Adam Halpern. The video is directed, edited by, filmed by, and produced by Adam Halpern.

Related Stories

News > Guy Simoneau