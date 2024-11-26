Sarah Brightman Launching A Christmas Symphony Tour This Week

(TOC) Sarah Brightman kicks off her 'A Christmas Symphony" tour this Friday, November 29th at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, OK. The tour will bring holiday magic to markets across North America, with the acclaimed singer playing 14 enchanting shows this November and December!

Every year, Sarah shares her critically acclaimed holiday show with audiences in countries around the world, and this year is no exception! Sarah is excited to bring 'A Christmas Symphony' to 14 new cities, 13 in the western United States and one special show in Mexico for the very first time!

Accompanied by orchestra, choir and special guests, this enchanting holiday show will feature Sarah performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits. Now an annual tradition, 'A Christmas Symphony' is such a special way to enjoy the holidays with family and friends.

To add a little extra 'holiday frosting,' join Sarah's VIP "Winter Wonderland" for an incredible Ultimate Experience! With three (3) amazing VIP packages available, there is something for everyone and would make a memorable holiday gift! Upgrade packages are also now available.

'A Christmas Symphony' is an unforgettable Christmas spectacle during the most wonderful time of the year.

TOUR DATES:

11/29 Thackerville, OK Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino & Resort

11/30 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

12/01 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater

12/03 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

12/04 Denver, CO Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

12/06 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

12/07 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

12/08 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre

12/09 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

12/11 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

12/13 Lincoln, CA The Venue at Thunder Valley

12/14 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

12/15 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre

12/18 Mexico City, MX Arena CDMX

Related Stories

News > Sarah Brightman