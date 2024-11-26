Sarah Brightman Launching A Christmas Symphony Tour This Week

(TOC) Sarah Brightman kicks off her 'A Christmas Symphony" tour this Friday, November 29th at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, OK. The tour will bring holiday magic to markets across North America, with the acclaimed singer playing 14 enchanting shows this November and December!
Every year, Sarah shares her critically acclaimed holiday show with audiences in countries around the world, and this year is no exception! Sarah is excited to bring 'A Christmas Symphony' to 14 new cities, 13 in the western United States and one special show in Mexico for the very first time!
Accompanied by orchestra, choir and special guests, this enchanting holiday show will feature Sarah performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits. Now an annual tradition, 'A Christmas Symphony' is such a special way to enjoy the holidays with family and friends.
To add a little extra 'holiday frosting,' join Sarah's VIP "Winter Wonderland" for an incredible Ultimate Experience! With three (3) amazing VIP packages available, there is something for everyone and would make a memorable holiday gift! Upgrade packages are also now available.
'A Christmas Symphony' is an unforgettable Christmas spectacle during the most wonderful time of the year.
TOUR DATES:
11/29 Thackerville, OK Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino & Resort
11/30 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre
12/01 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater
12/03 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center
12/04 Denver, CO Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
12/06 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
12/07 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
12/08 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre
12/09 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
12/11 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
12/13 Lincoln, CA The Venue at Thunder Valley
12/14 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic
12/15 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre
12/18 Mexico City, MX Arena CDMX
Eagles Extend Sphere Las Vegas Residency Further Into 2025- Sammy Hagar Reveals His Alex Van Halen Wish- Orianthi Reuniting With Alice Cooper- more
Linkin Park Tops The Charts Across The World With 'From Zero'- Sammy Hagar Plans To Change Things Up With Las Vegas Residency- more
Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'- Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Eagles Extend Sphere Las Vegas Residency Further Into 2025
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Alex Van Halen Wish
Jon Bon Jovi Sang With Bruce Springsteen When He Was Just A Boy
All-Star Dead Boys Album Coming Next Year
Mike Tramp Releases 'Till Death Do Us Part' Video
Nektar Share 'I'll Let You In' Lyric Video
Orianthi Reuniting With Alice Cooper For Winter Tour Dates
Watch Jinger's 'Green Serpent' Video