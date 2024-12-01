Desert Kites Share Bittersweet Christmas Anthem

(PR) Scottish rockers Desert Kites have released what they are billing as "the Most Relatable Christmas Anthem of the Decade" entitled "Once More Around The Sun".

"We love Christmas; it's such a special time of year. But let's face it-it's not special for everyone," say Desert Kites. Their new Christmas single dives deep into the bittersweet reality of the festive season, offering a raw and honest perspective.

The song, born in the isolation of 2020's lockdown Christmas, has been years in the making. "This year, with everything happening-the cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine, and the turmoil in the Middle East-we felt it would hit home for a lot of people," the band explains.

Not your typical holiday jingle, this alternative track isn't anti-Christmas but a reflection of hope and struggle. "We genuinely believe this could be one of the best Christmas songs written in the last 10 years," they add. Brace yourself for a Christmas song that truly resonates with the times.

