(PR) Scottish rockers Desert Kites have released what they are billing as "the Most Relatable Christmas Anthem of the Decade" entitled "Once More Around The Sun".
"We love Christmas; it's such a special time of year. But let's face it-it's not special for everyone," say Desert Kites. Their new Christmas single dives deep into the bittersweet reality of the festive season, offering a raw and honest perspective.
The song, born in the isolation of 2020's lockdown Christmas, has been years in the making. "This year, with everything happening-the cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine, and the turmoil in the Middle East-we felt it would hit home for a lot of people," the band explains.
Not your typical holiday jingle, this alternative track isn't anti-Christmas but a reflection of hope and struggle. "We genuinely believe this could be one of the best Christmas songs written in the last 10 years," they add. Brace yourself for a Christmas song that truly resonates with the times.
Desert Kites Share Bittersweet Christmas Anthem
