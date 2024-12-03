American Nightmare Announce 25th Anniversary Shows

(as) American Nightmare played their first show in February of 2000 and immediately redefined the hardcore scene musically, visually, and most of all, lyrically. They merged their scene's surroundings of the straight edge positive youth crew revival with the nihilism of bands like Blood For Blood and Sheer Terror and an unabashed love for Joy Division and The Smiths. In that, they were both harder albeit more emotive than what had come before.
To celebrate 25 years of the band's existence, American Nightmare are throwing an anniversary party at the Monarch in Brooklyn on February 15 with very special guests. Tickets are on sale Friday at 12pm EST.
The band has also announced an exclusive European performance at Revolution Calling Festival on November 22, 2025 in Eindhoven, NL with Cold As Life, Cockney Rejects and more.
Slash and Duff McKagan Team With Gibson CEO For 'I Can Breath'- Staind and Breaking Benjamin Tour- Spiritbox Tour- Iron Maiden- more
AC/DC Launching Power Up North American Tour- Get Thrashed: The Story of Thrash Metal Spinoff Film Coming Next Week- more
Jelly Roll Releases 'Run It' Video- Alison Krauss And Union Station Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup- more
The Weeknd Sells Out The Rose Bowl Stadium In Under An Hour- Wicked: The Soundtrack Makes Chart History- more
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Slash and Duff McKagan Team With Gibson CEO For 'I Can Breath'
Howard Jones and Adam Dutkiewicz Reveal Name Of Killswitch Engage Offshoot
Falling In Reverse Forced To Cancel UK Tour At Last Minute
Michael Monroe Postpones Shows Due To Injury
Poison the Well Announce 25th Anniversary Tour With Better Lovers, Glassjaw And More
Staind and Breaking Benjamin Team For 2025 Awaken The Falling Tour
Dream Theater Reveal 'A Broken Man' Visualizer
Megadeth Star Highlights The 1st Metal Christmas Rendition Of 'Carol Of The Bells'