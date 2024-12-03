American Nightmare Announce 25th Anniversary Shows

(as) American Nightmare played their first show in February of 2000 and immediately redefined the hardcore scene musically, visually, and most of all, lyrically. They merged their scene's surroundings of the straight edge positive youth crew revival with the nihilism of bands like Blood For Blood and Sheer Terror and an unabashed love for Joy Division and The Smiths. In that, they were both harder albeit more emotive than what had come before.

To celebrate 25 years of the band's existence, American Nightmare are throwing an anniversary party at the Monarch in Brooklyn on February 15 with very special guests. Tickets are on sale Friday at 12pm EST.

The band has also announced an exclusive European performance at Revolution Calling Festival on November 22, 2025 in Eindhoven, NL with Cold As Life, Cockney Rejects and more.

