Leftover Salmon & Kitchen Dwellers Plot Memorial Day Pick-Nic At Red Rocks

(BHM) Leftover Salmon & Kitchen Dwellers have announced they are teaming up to host the "Memorial Day Pick-Nic" at Colorado's historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 26, 2025. The show will celebrate the 35th anniversary of Colorado's "polyethnic cajun slamgrass" pioneers, Leftover Salmon.
Both of these bluegrass acts will perform two sets each, accompanied by collaborations with the High Country Horns, as well as some very special guests who have yet to be announced. The show will also feature an opening performance by rising Denver-based "good folk'n Country" outfit, Clay Street Unit.
This announcement follows Kitchen Dwellers' recently sold out three night run in Denver including two nights at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and the band's first headlining performance at the Mission Ballroom. Similarly, Leftover Salmon just wrapped up two sold-out nights for their annual Thanksgiving run at Boulder Theater.
Early bird presale tickets and VIP packages are on sale now with presale code BANJO. General on sale is this Friday, December 6 at 10am MT.
"I can't think of a better place to spend the day and night watching the weather swirl around than Red Rocks! Let's all have a musical 'pick-nic' together and celebrate 35 years of Salmon in the high country with Kitchen Dwellers and Clay Street Unit!" - Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon)
"Leftover Salmon are more than a band. They're a legacy. The grandfathers of the jamgrass genre. And more than just the music, they're pinnacle examples of the scene, the ideals, the values and the freewheeling lifestyle that all comes with it. And I'm honored to share the stage with them every time I get the opportunity. To get the chance to do so at Red Rocks is nothing short of a privilege and an honor."- Torrin Daniels (Kitchen Dwellers)
