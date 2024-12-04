Lil Wayne And Diplo Gearing Up For Tahoe Live

(MPR) We are just a few days away from the launch of Tahoe Live, which will be headlined by Lil Wayne, Diplo, Loud Luxury, and RL Grime, the festival will return for its third year on December 14 and 15, transforming Palisades Tahoe into a world-class winter music destination.

Rounding out this stacked lineup are Valentino Khan, Bijou, Ookay, Wenzday, Anella, and Maddi Reese plus local talent UNI, Oscar Perez, and a b2b set with Zac Black and SKN, BLK, adding even more diversity and energy to this unforgettable event.

After a sell-out event in 2023 featuring headliners REZZ and DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal), Tahoe Live is gearing up to host 15,000 attendees over two days, marking the festival's first-ever inclusion of a hip-hop artist with headliner Lil Wayne alongside electronic music icon Diplo. This exciting evolution brings a new dimension to Tahoe Live, which has traditionally focused on electronic music, expanding its appeal to a broader audience. With this second wave of talent, the festival promises an experience that speaks to both die-hard music fans and the active, adventurous crowd that flocks to the iconic Palisades Tahoe Ski resort.

Known for its breathtaking scenery of snow capped peaks, crystal-clear waters, and picturesque skies, all set against the stunning Sierra Nevada backdrop just steps from the chair lifts, Palisades Tahoe was ranked "The best ski resort in the U.S." by The Wall Street Journal. Tahoe Live continues to redefine the winter music festival experience, turning the mountains into a natural amphitheater and filling the valley with music for two glorious days. Offering a unique fusion of sound, sight, and snow, it has become a must-attend event in the winter music scene.

Firing up the crowd and shining a spotlight on local talent, Tahoe Live champions the vibrant regional music scene with up-and-coming deep house duo UNI, the high-energy house and techno of Oscar Perez, and a dynamic b2b set from Zac Black and SKN BLK.

Dustin Esson, founder of LIVE, shares his excitement about this year's evolution:

"As we continue to expand Tahoe Live, we're bringing together different cultures-from the rave community and commercial dance fans to winter sports enthusiasts. Adding a legend like Lil Wayne to our lineup has shattered boundaries, MAKING Tahoe Live a unique fusion of hip hop and electronic music. Our goal is to offer an unforgettable weekend that appeals to everyone-from nostalgic hip hop fans to the core electronic music community, and those just coming to enjoy the incredible energy in this spectacular setting."

Esson adds, "Seeing the enthusiasm when Ludacris performed at the 2023 FIS World Cup concert at Palisades Tahoe, which became the most-attended event in Tahoe's recent history-surpassed only by the legendary Jerry Garcia in the 1980s-was incredible. We're building on that energy. With Lil Wayne and Diplo on board, we've seen ticket sales surge by 57% compared to last year."

Known for their meticulous curation of boutique events across the Northwest, LIVE's success stories include Billboard Winterfest and exclusive showcases during the Sundance Film Festival. As the team behind the iconic Park City Live music venue in Park City, Utah, where they've hosted shows with global superstars like Avicii, Post Malone, Calvin Harris and Travis Scott, they've cemented their reputation for producing unforgettable experiences. LIVE also operates Salt Lake City Live, continuing their tradition of top-tier events in Utah. With an impressive artist roster and the breathtaking backdrop of the Sierra Nevada, Tahoe Live is set to be a weekend like no other, combining snow-capped mountains, exhilarating performances, and world-class entertainment.

VIP passes, complete with a dedicated check-in area for expedited entry, private bathrooms, VIP bars, food vendors, a dedicated lounge area, and a private viewing close to the stage, are also available. VIP ticket holders must be 18+. All ticket types can be purchased online at https://tahoelive.net. Tahoe Live is an 18+ event.

