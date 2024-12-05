Kraftwerk Recruit Tony Hawk To Announce Multimedia Tour

(AEG) In 2025, Kraftwerk, with legendary electro pioneer Ralf Hutter, will return to North America to commemorate their breakthrough album Autobahn and their first U.S. Tour, which took place in 1975. Kraftwerk are pleased to announce 50 Years of Autobahn with their Multimedia Concerts. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 13 at 10AM local at www.kraftwerktour25.com and fans can sign-up for presale access now.
Bringing together music, visuals and performance art, Kraftwerk concerts are a true "Gesamtkunstwerk - a total work of art." Shows will be held in 25 cities across America and Canada starting on March 6, 2025 in Philadelphia. Other markets planned for the tour include Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal, Memphis, Nashville, New York (with dates in Brooklyn and Manhattan), Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago and more. Alongside the tour, look for Kraftwerk to make their third Coachella festival appearance on April 13 & 20 in Indio, CA.
To accompany today's MULTIMEDIA TOUR announcement comes a special video created by and featuring Kraftwerk fan, modern vertical skateboarding pioneer Tony Hawk and friends.
Tickets for MULTIMEDIA TOUR 2025 - 50 Years of Autobahn go on sale to the general public Friday, December 13 at 10AM local. Registration for presale opens today, December 5, and presale begins Wednesday, December 11 at 10AM local.
KRAFTWERK MULTIMEDIA TOUR 2025 DATES:
DATE - CITY - VENUE
MAR 06 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
MAR 07 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
MAR 08 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
MAR 10 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts
MAR 11 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
MAR 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
MAR 14 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
MAR 16 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
MAR 17 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
MAR 19 - Orlando, FL - Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center
MAR 20 - Miami, FL - Adrienne Arsht Center
MAR 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
MAR 24 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
MAR 25 - Memphis, TN - Overton Park Shell
MAR 26 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
MAR 28 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
MAR 29 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
MAR 30 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
MAR 31 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
APR 02 - Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House
APR 06 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
APR 07 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
APR 13 - Indio, CA - Coachella*
APR 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
APR 20 - Indio, CA - Coachella*
APR 23 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
APR 24 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
*Festival appearance
