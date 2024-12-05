Kraftwerk Recruit Tony Hawk To Announce Multimedia Tour

(AEG) In 2025, Kraftwerk, with legendary electro pioneer Ralf Hutter, will return to North America to commemorate their breakthrough album Autobahn and their first U.S. Tour, which took place in 1975. Kraftwerk are pleased to announce 50 Years of Autobahn with their Multimedia Concerts. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 13 at 10AM local at www.kraftwerktour25.com and fans can sign-up for presale access now.

Bringing together music, visuals and performance art, Kraftwerk concerts are a true "Gesamtkunstwerk - a total work of art." Shows will be held in 25 cities across America and Canada starting on March 6, 2025 in Philadelphia. Other markets planned for the tour include Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal, Memphis, Nashville, New York (with dates in Brooklyn and Manhattan), Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago and more. Alongside the tour, look for Kraftwerk to make their third Coachella festival appearance on April 13 & 20 in Indio, CA.

To accompany today's MULTIMEDIA TOUR announcement comes a special video created by and featuring Kraftwerk fan, modern vertical skateboarding pioneer Tony Hawk and friends.

Tickets for MULTIMEDIA TOUR 2025 - 50 Years of Autobahn go on sale to the general public Friday, December 13 at 10AM local. Registration for presale opens today, December 5, and presale begins Wednesday, December 11 at 10AM local.

KRAFTWERK MULTIMEDIA TOUR 2025 DATES:

DATE - CITY - VENUE

MAR 06 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

MAR 07 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

MAR 08 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

MAR 10 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts

MAR 11 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

MAR 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

MAR 14 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

MAR 16 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

MAR 17 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

MAR 19 - Orlando, FL - Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center

MAR 20 - Miami, FL - Adrienne Arsht Center

MAR 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

MAR 24 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

MAR 25 - Memphis, TN - Overton Park Shell

MAR 26 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

MAR 28 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

MAR 29 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

MAR 30 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

MAR 31 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

APR 02 - Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House

APR 06 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

APR 07 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

APR 13 - Indio, CA - Coachella*

APR 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

APR 20 - Indio, CA - Coachella*

APR 23 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

APR 24 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

*Festival appearance

