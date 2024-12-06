Outer Banks Star Madison Bailey Shares New Single 'Honestly'

(Republic) Continuing a dynamic and prolific creative season, critically acclaimed actress and buzzing singer-songwriter Madison Bailey unveils a new single entitled "Honestly" out today via Republic Records.

Acoustic guitar sets the tone for the track, underscoring her gentle vocal delivery. Brandishing an impressive range and hypnotic high register, she holds nothing back with a confession on the chorus, "Honestly, I can't take another tragedy." Meanwhile, emotion practically overflows from her words, "Every day just feels like it's the hardest." Ultimately, "Honestly" further affirms her as raw and relatable musical presence. Stay tuned for the premiere of a cinematic music video to accompany the song soon.

About "Honestly," Madison commented, "'Honestly' is a really vulnerable and candid song. It's a deep-cut but it's also very matter of fact. It really describes that feeling of 'how much more can I possibly take?' I hope people sing their hearts out to this one in the car."

Earlier this fall, she delivered her debut single "The Grey." Beyond amassing over a million streams, it earned critical acclaim. Right out of the gate, The Hollywood Reporter praised how "Bailey is returning to her first love, sharing her voice with the world." As part of an in-depth interview, Teen Vogue applauded "The Grey," going on to profess, "It reminds me of the pop-R&B hits we used to have in the early 2000s, a very nostalgic, smooth vibe." WhoWhatWear raved, "Over early 2000s-inspired chords, she sings about the empowering feeling that comes with living in two worlds and standing in her power."

It's just the beginning though. Stay tuned for more new music coming from Madison Bailey soon.

