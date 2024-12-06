Steve Aoki And B Jones Team For 'Beautiful' Collaboration

(Bampire) In a collaborative triumph, globally acclaimed, Grammy nominated DJ & producer Steve Aoki and pioneering Spanish female artist B Jones have combined their talents on new track 'Beautiful', released today via Tomorrowland Music and Dim Mak. Coming together for the very first time, this major collaboration sees both artists unite for a high-energy, up-tempo dance anthem with a fresh vibe that will captivate dancefloors around the world. Combining iconic vocals with a catchy melody, 'Beautiful' truly captures that feeling of wanting to give everything for just one perfect moment together.

B Jones: "The background of 'Beautiful' comes from my own experience of finding a love that feels rare and powerful, almost like a one-in-a-million connection. The song captures that feeling of wanting to give everything for just one perfect moment together, embracing the beauty and intensity of love."

Steve Aoki "Collaborating with B Jones was an unforgettable journey. She brought the perfect energy to elevate 'Beautiful' into a euphoric anthem, blending high-energy dance pop with melodic depth. Playing it live on the mainstage at Tomorrowland 2024 in front of hundreds of thousands was an absolute thrill-a moment I'll never forget!"

Trailblazing Spanish DJ, producer and label owner B Jones has established herself as one of the world's most sought-after electronic artists. A powerhouse of the Balearic scene, Bea has seen a run of acclaimed releases, collaborations, remixes and live performances that have paved the way for entry into the DJ Mag Top 100 for the first time this year. From setting the (main)stages of the world's biggest festivals on fire to pioneering the way for the next generation of female DJs, B Jones is a force that cannot be stopped.

Global music icon, 2x GRAMMY-nominated artist and founder of Dim Mak Records, Steve Aoki production prowess has earned him nearly 3 billion music streams to date. Renowned for collaborations with BTS, Snoop Dogg, and Linkin Park, and performances at top festivals like Coachella and Tomorrowland, Aoki blends cross-genre innovation with unstoppable energy. A Guinness World Record holder and Entrepreneur Magazine cover star, he continues to break boundaries, from his Grammy-nominated documentary "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" to his philanthropic Aoki Foundation supporting brain science research.

