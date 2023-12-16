Yellowcard Celebrate 'Ocean Avenue' 20th Anniversary With 2023 Steve Aoki Remix

(Rephlektor) 2x-GRAMMY-nominated music producer and DJ Steve Aoki, has unveiled a nostalgic dance remix of legendary pop-punk band Yellowcard's classic hit "Ocean Avenue." This rendition pays homage to the timeless track while injecting it with fresh production, exhilarating dance drops, and vibrant energy.
The remix first came about when Ryan Key from the band reached out with the initial idea as he had been personally experimenting with electronic music, especially after the alternative songs featured on Aoki's recent 'HiROQUEST: Genesis' album. The two acts decided to collaborate, and that's where the remix magic happened - just in time to create something extra special for the 20-year anniversary of the legendary song.
"When Ryan initially reached out about this possible collab, I was really excited-especially when I discovered how much he loves electronic music. We combined our different musical styles to create a perfect fusion of alt rock and electronic for this track. Honoring Ocean Avenue's 20th anniversary by blending these sounds was an amazing experience," Aoki says.
"I really admired the collaborations Steve was doing in the alternative rock and emo world, and the timing couldn't have been more perfect to reach out and see if we could work together for the 20th anniversary of Ocean Avenue. Steve's passion for music and creativity is infectious. The band and I are huge electronic music fans, so working with him has been an absolute career highlight," Key adds.
